Texas Longhorns Guard Makes Transfer Portal Decision
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns guard Malik Presley has made his transfer portal decision after just one year in Austin.
Presley announced on social media that he's committed to George Mason, as he will be heading to the Atlantic 10 Conference after two years in the SEC. Presley played his freshman season at Vanderbilt before heading to Texas.
A San Marcos native from south of Austin, Presley redshirted the entire 2024-25 season with the Longhorns after playing in 26 games and making five starts as a freshman at Vanderbilt. Texas guard Anthon McDermott was the only other Longhorn to not appear in a game this past season.
Now-former Texas head coach Rodney Terry confirmed after the win over New Mexico State in December that Presley would be redshirting.
"Malik is a guy who transferred here from Vanderbilt," Terry said. "He's redshirting this year, so he's not looking to play minutes in games, but his development and practice every day is really important. His individual workouts are very important."
Though Presley didn't appear in a game at Texas, he shared some of his practice highlights against his Longhorn teammates on social media.
Presley left the state of Texas to play for head coach Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds on 42.9 percent shooting while playing 11.8 minutes per game for the Commodores. He scored a career-high 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in 21 minutes during an 80-65 loss to then-No. 13 Auburn on Jan. 17, 2024.
Presley joins forward Devon Pryor and big man Jamie Vinson as the two other Longhorns that entered the portal this offseason. Pryor committed to the Oregon Ducks while Vinson committed and signed with the Texas A&M Aggies, joining a rebuilt roster for first-year head coach Bucky McMillan.
As for Texas, new head coach Sean Miller has nearly completed his roster for the 2025-26 season. The Longhorns landed transfer commitments from Xavier forward Dailyn Swain, St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Xavier forward Lassina Traore, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis along with the roster retentions of guards Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope and Chendall Weaver and forward Nic Codie.