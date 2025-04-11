Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Guard Enters Transfer Portal After One Season

The Texas Longhorns have seen a second player enter the transfer portal this offseason.

Zach Dimmitt

Mar 13, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Malik Presley (13) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Malik Presley (13) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- A potential Texas Longhorns roster retention candidate can officially be crossed off the list for head coach Sean Miller.

Per reports Friday from On3, Texas guard Malik Presley will enter the transfer portal after spending one season in Austin. The San Marcos (TX) native redshirted the entire 2024-25 season and did not appear in a game for Texas. He spent his freshman year at Vanderbilt before transferring to Texas last offseason.

With Vanderbilt, Presley played in 26 games and made five starts as a freshman for head coach Jerry Stackhouse. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds on 42.9 percent shooting while playing 11.8 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in 21 minutes during an 80-65 loss to then-No. 13 Auburn on Jan. 17, 2024.

Malik Presley
Mar 6, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Malik Presley (13) celebrates a basket during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

Now-former Texas head coach Rodney Terry confirmed after the win over New Mexico State in December that Presley would be redshirting. He and guard Anthon McDermott were the only two Longhorns to not play in a game this past season.

Presley joins forward Devon Pryor as the only two Longhorns that have entered the portal this offseason. Pryor has already committed to the Oregon Ducks, as he'll head to Eugene to join head coach Dana Altman for his junior year next season.

As for the Longhorns and Miller, they've added transfer commitments from Xavier wing Dailyn Swain, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis. Xavier transfer forward Lassina Traore was visiting Austin on Friday and could soon be the fourth portal add for Miller and staff.

Additionally, the Longhorns have secured the returns of guards Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark and Chendall Weaver and forward Nic Codie.

Despite some notable moves by Miller and staff this offseason, there remains ample work to be done in order to get the team ready for the 2025-26 season.

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

