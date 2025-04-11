Texas Longhorns Guard Enters Transfer Portal After One Season
AUSTIN -- A potential Texas Longhorns roster retention candidate can officially be crossed off the list for head coach Sean Miller.
Per reports Friday from On3, Texas guard Malik Presley will enter the transfer portal after spending one season in Austin. The San Marcos (TX) native redshirted the entire 2024-25 season and did not appear in a game for Texas. He spent his freshman year at Vanderbilt before transferring to Texas last offseason.
With Vanderbilt, Presley played in 26 games and made five starts as a freshman for head coach Jerry Stackhouse. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds on 42.9 percent shooting while playing 11.8 minutes per game. He scored a career-high 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in 21 minutes during an 80-65 loss to then-No. 13 Auburn on Jan. 17, 2024.
Now-former Texas head coach Rodney Terry confirmed after the win over New Mexico State in December that Presley would be redshirting. He and guard Anthon McDermott were the only two Longhorns to not play in a game this past season.
Presley joins forward Devon Pryor as the only two Longhorns that have entered the portal this offseason. Pryor has already committed to the Oregon Ducks, as he'll head to Eugene to join head coach Dana Altman for his junior year next season.
As for the Longhorns and Miller, they've added transfer commitments from Xavier wing Dailyn Swain, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis. Xavier transfer forward Lassina Traore was visiting Austin on Friday and could soon be the fourth portal add for Miller and staff.
Additionally, the Longhorns have secured the returns of guards Jordan Pope, Tramon Mark and Chendall Weaver and forward Nic Codie.
Despite some notable moves by Miller and staff this offseason, there remains ample work to be done in order to get the team ready for the 2025-26 season.