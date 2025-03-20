Texas Longhorns Coach Rodney Terry Responds to Reports of Being Fired
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns saw their 2024-25 season come to an end Wednesday in Dayton after an 86-80 loss to the Xavier Musketeers in the First Four.
Simultaneously, it appeared to also mark the end of the Rodney Terry era at Texas after an Elite Eight run that was following by two mediocre seasons at the helm. Multiple sites reported after the game that Texas is expected to part ways with Terry, creating a potential job opening in Austin.
One report of in particular of Terry's expected departure from The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman became a point of focus after the loss. Texas reporter Eric Henry of Horns247 asked Terry directly about this during the post game press conference, leaving Terry to ponder on his career at Texas if this is indeed the end.
Terry said that no matter what the future holds, "it's in God's hands."
"At the end of the day, it's in God's hands," Terry said when asked by Henry. "At the end of the day, I live my life, I'm a believer, and if God has plans for me to be here, then I'll be here. If He has plans for me to be somewhere else, He's the one with the master plan at all times. That's what I live my life by. I don't live my life by no man. I live my life by God. I got strong faith."
If Terry is headed out the door, he'll leave Texas with a 62-37 overall record a 4-3 record in the NCAA Tournament, including Wednesday's loss.
"I've been at Texas 13 years, and there's not a year I haven't made the NCAA Tournament or been a part of the NCAA Tournament," Terry said. "I have a lot of pride in terms of being a Longhorn. I love being at Texas. I don't think anyone has been a part of Texas basketball that's been more successful than myself. I've been a part of the top five seasons in this program's history of this program. Our guys -- I give our guys a lot of credit for putting themselves in a great position to be here tonight."
An interesting offseason now lies ahead for the Longhorns once the job officially opens up. Time will tell what direction Chris Del Conte chooses to go.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI