Sean Miller Expected to Be Among Top Candidates for Texas Longhorns
AUSTIN -- If you can't be 'em, hire 'em.
The Texas Longhorns appear to be closing in on a new head coach after firing Rodney Terry. After beating Texas in the First Four, Xavier head coach Sean Miller is expected to be among the top candidate for the Longhorns, per reports from CBS insider Jon Rothstein.
ESPN reported Sunday that the Longhorns officially parted ways with Terry after a 19-16 season. It had been the expectation leading into Dayton that Texas would fire Terry. The buzz surrounding Miller seemed to grow at the same time, and now the rumors appear to be coming a reality.
Miller has a 487-196 record across 20 years as a head coach with Xavier (2004-09, 2022-25) and Arizona (2009-21).
Miller had some extensive praise for Texas guard Chendall Weaver after the win over the Longhorns. If Miller does end up getting hired, it won't be surprising if he does whatever it takes to keep Weaver on the roster.
"With Weaver, I think Texas is a better team. I really do," Miller said. "He's really an instrumental player. I know they played most of the season without him. We knew if he would play tonight, and lo and behold he played 30 minutes, I thought they posed some different challenges against us that, quite frankly, the SEC didn't have to deal with when they played Texas this year."
"A great example was Ryan Conwell was 4 for 7 from the field. A lot of that was because of Weaver. He is an amazing defender. I think Texas probably feels that way that I'm describing, hey, we had a really important player miss most of the year. Getting him back, I think it makes our victory even better because I think Texas is an overall better team with Weaver."
The transfer portal opens on Monday. Regardless of who Texas hires, Chris Del Conte will need to move quickly in order to get the foundation set for next year's team.
If Miller is the hire, it wouldn't be surprising if some of his Xavier players follow him to Austin. But before getting ahead of ourselves, the Longhorns will officially need to make the hire.