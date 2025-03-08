Texas Longhorns Honoring Seven Players on Senior Night vs. Oklahoma
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are hosting the rival Oklahoma Sooners for a massive NCAA Tournament bubble game to close out the regular season Saturday at the Moody Center.
It's also Senior Night, as the Longhorns will be honoring seven players prior to the start of the regular-season finale.
Here are the players that will be honored pregame on Saturday:
Tramon Mark
A Dickinson, Texas native, Mark began his college career at Houston and then Arkansas before transferring to Texas this past offseason. He's averaging 9.9 points and 3.6 rebounds this season.
Arthur Kaluma
A transfer from Kansas State, Kaluma started off his college career at Creighton. During his first season with Texas this year, he's averaging 12.7 points and a team-leading 8.0 rebounds.
Julian Larry
A Frisco, Texas native, Larry spent four seasons at Indiana State before transferring to Texas. He's currently leading the team with 3.3 assists per game while also averaging 4.9 points and 1.6 rebounds per contest.
Kadin Shedrick
Shedrick has started 41 of 62 games for Texas over the past two seasons after transferring in from Virginia. This season, he's averaging 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and a team-high 1.7 blocks.
Jayson Kent
Like Larry, Kent transferred in from Indiana State this past offseason. He's averaging 5.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in his first season at Texas.
Ze'Rik Onyema
Originally a Rodney Terry recruit at UTEP, Onyema is in his second season with Texas after starting three of 23 games for the Longhorns last year. This season, he's averaging 3.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.
Cole Bott
Mostly a reserve during his four seasons at Texas, Bott has appeared in just 17 career games while scoring 10 total points and recording eight total rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block.
Texas has won eight straight and nine of the 10 in the Red River Rivalry, including earlier this season in Norman for a 77-73 win. With a victory on Saturdaty, Texas would complete its fourth straight regular-season series sweep of Oklahoma.
