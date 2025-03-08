Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners: Injury Report, Betting Odds, How to Watch
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will look to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive when they host the Oklahoma Sooners for the regular-season finale at the Moody Center on Saturday.
Texas (17-13, 6-11) will need to beat Oklahoma and likely pick up a win or two in the SEC Tournament to feel better about its chances of going to March Madness. The Longhorns picked up a crucial 87-82 overtime road win over No. 25 Mississippi State on Tuesday.
Oklahoma (18-12, 5-12) is in a very similar position, with many bracketologists feeling that Sooners currently have a slight resume edge compared to Texas but will need to win in Austin to feel good about their NCAA Tournament chances. OU also picked up a massive win this week, taking down No. 15 Missouri in Norman, 96-84.
Luckily for the Longhorns, they've won eight straight and nine of the 10 in the Red River Rivalry, including earlier this season in Norman for a 77-73 win. With a victory on Saturdaty, Texas would complete its fourth straight regular-season series sweep of Oklahoma.
Texas head coach Rodney Terry said Friday that there's a great chance guard Chendall Weaver returns from a 15-game absence against Oklahoma.
Terry didn't hesitate to show how happy he is to get Weaver back but added that he won't be 100 percent quite yet.
"We got Chendall Weaver back," Terry said with a laugh. "Chendall is back ... he's not going to be back where he's out there for 40 minutes or 35 minutes, he's going to be a guy that comes in and still gradually works his way back in a little bit. If I say we're going to have the best version of Chendall Weaver, right now we probably won't have that to that full extent. But nevertheless, having his energy is contagious, having his leadership out there, and his want to is contagious through our guys."
INJURY REPORT
HOW TO WATCH
SEC Network, 7 p.m. CT.
BETTING ODDS, per FanDuel
Texas -5.5
Moneyline: Texas -215, Oklahoma +176
Over/Under: 155.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
