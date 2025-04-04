Texas Longhorns Guard Jordan Pope Makes Decision for Next Season
The Texas Longhorns are retaining another member of their backcourt, and more could be on the way.
The team announced that guard Jordan Pope is returning for his senior season under new head coach Sean Miller. The news comes only a few hours after guard Tramon Mark also announced that he would be returning to Austin for his sixth and final year of college basketball.
The roster is starting to fill out a bit more for Miller. Texas now has Pope, Mark, forward Nic Codie and Xavier transfer Dailyn Swain. Chendall Weaver is also expected to return, though there hasn't been an official announcement.
After playing his first two years at Oregon State, Pope transferred to Texas and averaged 11.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while starting 32 of 35 games. He scored a career-high 42 points on 8 of 12 from 3-point range in a win over New Orleans in December.
The Longhorns wouldn't have been able to squeeze their way into Dayton if not for Pope's play in the SEC Tournament. He averaged 13.6 points in the three games in Nashville, which included 13 points and eight rebounds in the double-overtime win over Texas A&M.
Pope got a taste of the NCAA Tournament at the First Four against Xavier but only finished with three points in 15 minutes.
"When I seen everyone start cheering when our name popped up, I almost teared up a little bit," Pope said on Selection Sunday. "This is what I dreamed for, this is what I came to Texas for. That was part of my decision in leaving (Oregon State). I wanted to be part of March Madness and get my chance to be on that stage. And now that we have the opportunity, I'm just grateful."
The Longhorns will now need to add a few more guards along with some frontcourt pieces from the portal as the offseason continues.