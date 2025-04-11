Texas Longhorns Hosting Xavier Forward for Transfer Portal Visit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns and head coach Sean Miller could be closing in on a significant commitment out of the transfer portal.
Per reports Friday from Hank South of 247Sports, the Longhorns are hosting Xavier transfer forward Lassina Traore for a visit in Austin. He didn't appear in a game for the Musketeers this past year after suffering a season-ending knee injury in October. Traore received attention on the national stage during his run to the NCAA Tournament with Long Beach State in the 2023-24 campaign.
At 6-10, 245 pounds, Traore is an elite rebounder that would help address one of Texas' biggest weaknesses from this past season. He averaged 11.9 points during his last season at Long Beach State while his 10.3 rebounds per game was tied for ninth-most in the country. Getting him on campus is a major development for a Texas team that's still finalizing the roster.
Prior to the start of this past season, Miller made it clear how significant of a loss Traore was for Xavier. After he took the job at Texas, there was speculation Miller would have interest in Traore once again.
“Lassina was a starter on this year’s team. He had a great summer and preseason, where he improved his game as much as any player in our program," Miller said, per the Xavier team website. "He emerged to be our team’s best rebounder, low post defender and shot blocker. He was in superior condition and became a tone setter for everything that impacts winning. We will miss Lassina’s ability and presence. No one player can replace him. All of us will have to do more, be better and step up in our respective roles. And, we will eagerly await his return to the basketball court in the 2025-26 season.”
Should the Longhorns land Traore, he'd be the fourth portal commit for Texas this offseason, joining Xavier wing Dailyn Swain, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis. Miller has emphasized player development during the recruiting process but Traore would come in as a polished veteran that has a major impact on the game due to his rebounding ability.
"Players have to improve. They have to grow," Miller said during his introductory press conference. "They have to get better, and when you're in charge or a part of that type of program, we're going to bring that same type of staff and know-how here to Texas, so that it's not only recruiting great talent, but it's making sure that they develop in the proper way, that one day they can become an NBA player."