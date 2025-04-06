Texas Longhorns Miss Out on Coveted Transfer Portal Commit
The Texas Longhorns have secured two transfer portal commitments so far this offseason under head coach Sean Miller but were unable to snag a third on Sunday.
Per reports Sunday from 247Sports, North Dakota State transfer guard Jacari White has committed to Virginia after taking a visit to Texas. The Longhorns were one of five other schools in the running for White alongside Houston, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, and West Virginia.
White has been an emerging name this offseason after a solid 2024 campaign with the Bison. He spent three years at North Dakota State, finishing this past season with a career-best 17.1 points and 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He showed major ability to fill it up, tallying 14 games with at least 20 points and three 30-point finishes.
He scored a season-high 32 points on 5 of 7 shooting from deep in a win over South Dakota in January. He also dropped 27 points on 7 of 9 from 3-point range and had seven rebounds in North Dakota State's upset win on the road over Butler in December.
Had he chosen Texas, White would have joined a transfer class that already includes Xavier wing Dailyn Swain and Purdue forward Camden Heide. The Longhorns have also secured some notable roster retentions this offseason with guards Chendall Weaver, Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope all returning along with forward Nic Codie.
Miller emphasized player development during his introductory press conference. Though Weaver, Mark and Pope are all veterans, getting them to return helps aid the program in slowly building a culture of roster retention and player development in this NIL-infested world, even if it's only a baby step.
"Players have to improve. They have to grow," Miller said. "They have to get better, and when you're in charge or a part of that type of program, we're going to bring that same type of staff and know-how here to Texas, so that it's not only recruiting great talent, but it's making sure that they develop in the proper way, that one day they can become an NBA player."