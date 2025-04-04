Longhorns Country

Texas Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Commits, Visits, Contacts

Texas Longhorns men's basketball is heating up in the transfer portal ahead of the first season under head coach Sean Miller.

Jan 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Dailyn Swain (3) stands on the court against the Villanova Wildcats in the first half at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The Texas Longhorns are preparing for the first season under head coach Sean Miller and have wasted no time getting busy on the recruiting trail after his hiring.

Miller said during his introductory press conference that developing players is the key to success in March, something he has a track record of doing.

"Players have to improve. They have to grow," Miller said. "They have to get better, and when you're in charge or a part of that type of program, we're going to bring that same type of staff and know-how here to Texas, so that it's not only recruiting great talent, but it's making sure that they develop in the proper way, that one day they can become an NBA player."

Miller and staff have already been reaching out to a ton of players in the transfer portal along with building some momentum on the high school recruiting trail.

Dailyn Swain
Xavier Musketeers forward Dailyn Swain (3) reacts after he gains control of the ball from the Butler Bulldogs during the first half of a game Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Xavier defeated Butler 91-78. / Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here's a look at the list of commits/returners, visits and reported contacts that the Longhorns have made in the portal so far this offseason.

NOTE: This list is not a complete or an official one provided by the program, but will be updated when more information becomes available.

Commits/Returners

- Dailyn Swain, F, Xavier

- Jordan Pope

- Tramon Mark

- Nic Codie

Visits

- Dailyn Swain, F, Xavier

- Jacari White, G, North Dakota State

- Harlan Obioha, F, UNC Wilmington

- 5-star guard Matthew Able (high school visit)

Sean Mille
The University of Texas announces Sean Miller as their new men's basketball coach Tuesday, March 25, 2025. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reported Contacts (link attached)

- Bryce Lindsay, G, James Madison (Zoom meeting)

- Sebastian Mack, G, UCLA

- Kennard Davis, G, Southern Illinois (Zoom meeting)

- Tyrone Riley, G, San Francisco (Zoom meeting)

- KJ Lewis, G, Arizona

- Nick Davidson, F, Nevada (committed to Clemson)

- Jaron Pierre, G, Jacksonville State

- Marquel Sutton, F, Omaha

- Devin Haid, G, Central Connecticut

- Ryan Conwell, G, Xavier (committed to Louisville)

- Langston Love, G, Baylor (committed to Georgetown)

- Magoon Gwath, C, San Diego State (staying at San Diego State)

- Quimari Peterson, G, East Tennessee State (committed to Washington)

- Zarique Nutter, G, Georgia State

- Naithan George, G, Georgia Tech (committed to Syracuse)

- Reed Bailey, F, Davidson

- Amani Hansberry, F, West Virginia

- Juslin Bodo, C, High Point

- Silas Demary Jr., G, Georgia (committed to UConn)

- Jason Asemota, F, Baylor

Names to Watch

- Matas Vokietaitis, C, Florida Atlantic

- Henri Veesaar, F, Arizona

