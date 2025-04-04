Texas Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Commits, Visits, Contacts
The Texas Longhorns are preparing for the first season under head coach Sean Miller and have wasted no time getting busy on the recruiting trail after his hiring.
Miller said during his introductory press conference that developing players is the key to success in March, something he has a track record of doing.
"Players have to improve. They have to grow," Miller said. "They have to get better, and when you're in charge or a part of that type of program, we're going to bring that same type of staff and know-how here to Texas, so that it's not only recruiting great talent, but it's making sure that they develop in the proper way, that one day they can become an NBA player."
Miller and staff have already been reaching out to a ton of players in the transfer portal along with building some momentum on the high school recruiting trail.
Here's a look at the list of commits/returners, visits and reported contacts that the Longhorns have made in the portal so far this offseason.
NOTE: This list is not a complete or an official one provided by the program, but will be updated when more information becomes available.
Commits/Returners
- Dailyn Swain, F, Xavier
- Jordan Pope
- Tramon Mark
- Nic Codie
Visits
- Dailyn Swain, F, Xavier
- Jacari White, G, North Dakota State
- Harlan Obioha, F, UNC Wilmington
- 5-star guard Matthew Able (high school visit)
Reported Contacts (link attached)
- Bryce Lindsay, G, James Madison (Zoom meeting)
- Kennard Davis, G, Southern Illinois (Zoom meeting)
- Tyrone Riley, G, San Francisco (Zoom meeting)
- Nick Davidson, F, Nevada (committed to Clemson)
- Jaron Pierre, G, Jacksonville State
- Devin Haid, G, Central Connecticut
- Ryan Conwell, G, Xavier (committed to Louisville)
- Langston Love, G, Baylor (committed to Georgetown)
- Magoon Gwath, C, San Diego State (staying at San Diego State)
- Quimari Peterson, G, East Tennessee State (committed to Washington)
- Zarique Nutter, G, Georgia State
- Naithan George, G, Georgia Tech (committed to Syracuse)
- Amani Hansberry, F, West Virginia
- Silas Demary Jr., G, Georgia (committed to UConn)
Names to Watch
- Matas Vokietaitis, C, Florida Atlantic
- Henri Veesaar, F, Arizona