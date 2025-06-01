Former Texas Longhorn Myles Turner Speaks to Home Crowd After Advancing to NBA Finals
The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in Game 6 on Saturday to advance to the NBA Finals, where the Eastern Conference champions will face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Drafted in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft by Indiana, former Texas Longhorn Myles Turner has spent a decade in the city of Indianapolis playing for the Pacers. He is the current team's longest-tenured player, and helping Indiana advance to their first NBA Finals in 25 years, Turner received a roar from the home crowd when put on the microphone postgame.
"Indy!" Turner shouted twice, getting a loud "Ana" response from the Pacers faithful both times.
"Y'all been rocking me for 10 years now, man," Turner went on to say. "I got nothing but love and respect for this city, this team, this organization. But we got four more, baby. We got four more to bring it home, man."
The Pacers made the Eastern Conference Finals last season but were swept by the Boston Celtics, who went on to win the NBA title. This postseason has been a different story, as the Pacers got the best of the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and No. 3-seeded Knicks to earn their spot on the biggest stage in professional basketball.
Against the Thunder, the Pacers will be underdogs for the third straight series. But Turner knows that's when they, and the city of Indianapolis, thrive most.
"This team thrives in adversity," Turner said. "I think that, honestly, this city thrives in adversity, man. People who are constantly overlooked. People don't look at us. People don't watch us play. But man, we're resilient. That's what this group is all about. We gotta keep fighting, man. We gotta keep fighting."
Turner averaged 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game against the Knicks. While not his best performance statistically, the center has proven a vital piece to the life and blood of the Pacers roster. His moments on the microphone advertised that.
"We just never stop believing. I know y’all never stop believing either. I know y’all never stopped believing. We don’t quit, man. We don’t quit in this city, baby! Come on! We’re ready for whatever," Turner said with the crowd howling around him.
Turner will continue to be crucial versus the Thunder, when he will go toe-to-toe with big men Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein. Oklahoma City will likely be Indiana's hardest test yet, but if the rest of the playoffs show anything, it's that the Pacers will be ready for the challenge.
With Saturday's win, Turner became the 11th Texas Longhorn all-time to be rostered in the NBA Finals.