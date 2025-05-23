Texas Longhorns Predicted to Land 4-Star Guard in 2026 Recruiting Class
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team could potentially be on the verge of securing their first commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.
On3's Joe Tipton recently logged a prediction for the Longhorns to land four-star 2026 guard Austin Goosby, a product of Melissa (TX) north of Dallas. The younger brother of Texas starting offensive lineman Trevor Goosby, Austin Goosby is the No. 3 player in Texas and the No. 4 overall shooting guard in the class.
Goosby has received offers from programs like Kansas, BYU, UCLA, Texas A&M, Florida State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and many more.
Trevor Goosby met with the media in April and previewed the upcoming season but also talked about Austin's decision.
"I'm trying to get him down here," Trevor told reporters of his younger brother. "It's still up in the air for him, and I just want to make sure he makes the best decision for him. I gotta rep my Longhorns."
Texas also currently has just one signee in the 2025 class with four-star forward John Clark. Despite the coaching change, he's expected to remain with the Longhorns and could play a reserve role off the bench next season behind Lassina Traore, Matas Vokietaitis, Camden Heide, Dailyn Swain and Nic Codie in the frontcourt.
Many Texas fans had hoped that the Longhorns would land former Xavier 2025 signees Jayden Forsythe and Nyk Lewis after Sean Miller's hiring but Forsythe has since landed with West Virginia while Lewis committed to VCU.
In an exclusive interview on the Burnt Orange Sports Network, Texas general manager Chris Ogden said that things are headed in the right direction with Miller at the helm. Landing an eventual commitment from Goosby would be more proof of this.
“From a Texas fanbase, from a student fanbase, it’s all right there, wheeling in the right direction," Ogden said. "Now with the basketball program, we’ve got a guy that has a real plan and a vision for the way he wants to play. And that alone makes it an easier job to go identify players, when you know exactly what the head coach wants.”