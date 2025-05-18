Texas Longhorns Add 7-Foot International Prospect to Roster
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is adding an international prospect to the roster for the 2025-26 season.
Per reports Saturday from ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony, 7-foot British center Lewis Obiorah has committed to Texas and new head coach Sean Miller. Standing at 7-1, the 19-year-old played for the Barking Abbey London Lions in the British NBL D2. He has a 7-5 wingspan.
Obiorah's addition to the roster comes after the Longhorns lost 7-foot big man Jamie Vinson to the transfer portal. He chose to commit and sign with the Texas A&M Aggies and new head coach Bucky McMillan.
It appears that Obiorah could be the final roster piece for Miller headed into the regular season. The Longhorns had also reportedly been showing interest in 19-year-old Italian forward Elisèe Assui and French guard Evan Boisdur but there's been no recent development on either front.
Miller has nearly completed his roster for the 2025-26 season. Texas secured transfer commitments from Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis, Xavier forward Lassina Traore, St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Xavier forward Dailyn Swain and Purdue forward Camden Heide along with the roster retentions of guards Chendall Weaver, Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope and forward Nic Codie. The Longhorns also bring in freshman forward John Clark.
Given his age and raw ability, it's likely that Obiorah could redshirt the season or play sparingly off the bench. The continued growth of Codie along with the arrival of Clark crowds the frontcourt depth behind Vokietaitis and Traore.
During his introductory press conference, Miller talked about the importance of "having a great feel" for international recruiting.
"It's going to be a combination of the transfer portal, recruiting the very best high school players, having a great feel for international recruiting," Miller said. "And again, what starts here changes the world. That's the state of Texas. Again, when you look at the talent in cities just Dallas and Houston. It's never been more plentiful when you're who we are, it's going to begin there."
Texas will play what's expected to be its season opener on Nov. 4 in Charlotte against the Duke Blue Devils.