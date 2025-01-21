Texas Longhorns Release Statement on Winter Weather vs. Missouri Tigers
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball is set to take on the No. 22 Missouri Tigers tonight at Moody Center for the first-ever SEC matchup between the former Big 12 rivals. However, severe winter weather in the Austin area has created travel complications for those going to the game.
Fortunately for fans, the team announced that the game will begin as scheduled at 8 p.m. CT.
"SEC play is back at Moody Center TONIGHT at 8 p.m. when the Horns take on Missouri!" the team announced. "Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled, and Texas Athletics encourages all fans traveling to/from the game to do so safely and allow ample time to get to the arena."
The Longhorns will be looking to pick up their second win in SEC play after falling to the Florida Gators 84-60 in Gainsville on Saturday. Texas is 1-4 in SEC action with the team's only conference win coming in a 77-73 victory over Oklahoma in Norman on Jan. 15. This marks the best win on the Longhorns' resume at this point in the season.
Like every night in the SEC, Missouri poses a big test for the Longhorns. The Tigers are coming off a convincing 83-65 win over Arkansas on Saturday. Mizzou also picked up an 83-82 upset win on the road over No. 5 Florida last week.
Considering that the Tigers went 0-18 in the SEC last season, it's safe to say that head coach Dennis Gates has the program in the middle of a major one-year turnaround.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: 'He Changed My Life': Jahdae Barron Delivers Heartfelt Message to Steve Sarkisian
MORE: Michael Taaffe Opens Up About Future, Potential NFL Plans
MORE: Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Fined by NFL
MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers Brutally Honest Advice
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Reveals Reason for Viral Reaction vs. Ohio State