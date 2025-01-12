NFL Draft Analyst Gives Texas QB Quinn Ewers Brutally Honest Advice
The Texas Longhorns' 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl could go down as the final game of Quinn Ewers's college football career. That is, of course, if he does indeed follow through on his stated plans of entering the NFL Draft.
He affirmed during a recent interview with Pete Thamel - which aired during ESPN's pre-game coverage Friday - saying he doesn't envision himself playing college football next season.
Yet, even after a third season as the Longhorns quarterback, some are claiming that entering the NFL Draft would be a mistake. One of those skeptics is former ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay, who said in his recent podcast that his advice to Ewers would be to return to school for a senior season.
“I don’t know that another year with Quinn Ewers is necessarily going to change him like I think it could elevate a Carson Beck, Garrett Nussmeier, if I’m being totally honest,” McShay said. “But I also think we didn’t see the best of Quinn Ewers this year. Whether it was the oblique injury, whether it was the ankle injury at times, whether it was the pressure of playing at Texas which is a lot more overwhelming than people think.
"When I talk to NFL teams, I’ve solicited and I’ve gotten unsolicited. ... When I’m talking to guys in the league—landslide: ‘He needs to grad transfer.’”
The potential of Ewers returning for a senior season in addition to the fact that Texas backup quarterback Arch Manning has already been waiting in the wings for two seasons, has spurred the rumors of the current Longhorns' starter entering the transfer portal.
It would allow the best of both worlds. Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian could begin the Manning era at quarterback. While Ewers can find a new home via the portal - which would surely come with a big NIL deal - and play out his senior season elsewhere.
The precedent for a draft-eligible quarterback - who has been projected to go as high as the first round - holding off on the NFL for another year in favor of entering the transfer portal was just set by Carson Beck.
The two-time foe of the Longhorns this season, originally declared for the draft weeks after the SEC Championship game where he suffered a season-ending elbow injury. However, that was before he changed his mind and transferred from Georgia to Miami on Friday.
Yet, even with that all having transpired, the message from Ewers is that he still plans to enter the NFL Draft. However, as the college football world learned with Beck, things can still change in today's era of NIL and the transfer portal.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Quinn Ewers Reveals NFL Draft Decision Before Cotton Bowl
MORE: Notre Dame Star Throws Shade at Texas Longhorns
MORE: Report: Texas Longhorns Hosting Elite Big Ten Transfer for Visit
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown Narrates Texas vs. Ohio State Hype Video
MORE: Texas Longhorns OC Kyle Flood Impressed With Tre Wisner's Rise to Starting RB