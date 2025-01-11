Former Texas Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Fined by NFL
As former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson put together an outstanding second season with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, his bank account unfortunately took quite the hit.
Early in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Robinson lowered his head and trucked Carolina defensive back Jordan Fuller. Unfortunately, that move wound up costing him, as the NFL fined him $22,511 for unnecessary roughness (use of the helmet) on Saturday afternoon, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Robinson, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, finished the regular season with 1,456 rushing yards (4.79 yards per carry) and 14 rushing touchdowns. He ranked third in rushing yards only behind Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, both of whom had simply immaculate seasons, and tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns.
Add in 431 yards and one touchdown as a receiver, and he established himself as a cornerstone piece for the Falcons.
Alas, Robinson's outstanding season wasn't enough to will Atlanta to the playoffs. The Falcons fell short in a crushing 30-24 overtime loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 17.
The Falcons then entered the final week of the regular season needing a win and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to win the NFC South and make the playoffs, and neither happened. The Bucs came back to beat the New Orleans Saints 27-19, and just minutes later, the Falcons fell to the Panthers 44-38 in overtime.
Robinson and the Falcons now look to 2025, hoping to finally break their seven-year playoff drought at last.
