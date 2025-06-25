Rodney Terry Previews Potential Fit for Tre Johnson in 2025 NBA Draft

ESPN mocked #Texas guard Tre Johnson to the Pelicans (7).



His coach Rodney Terry weighed in on why he'd be great in NOLA.



"I'm not saying he's Kevin Durant, but I've never seen or been around a kid that scores the ball as easy as Tre Johnson does"



Full: https://t.co/LoiG1WIem3 pic.twitter.com/VXAyN5buVS