Tre Johnson, 12 Others Receive Green Room Invite for 2025 NBA Draft
Expected to be a high lottery pick at Barclays Center in the 2025 NBA Draft, former Texas Longhorns star Tre Johnson unsurprisingly received an invitation to be in the draft green room, per reports Tuesday from ESPN's Jonathan Givony.
Johnson was in the first batch of invites for the NBA Draft's green room on June 25. He will have the opportunity to be backstage with his family when his name is called, accept his new team's hat and make the well-known walk out to commissioner Adam Silver.
Per Givony, 13 players so far have been invited to the green room: Johnson, Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, VJ Edgecombe, Khaman Maluach, Jeremiah Fears, Kon Knueppel, Kasparas Jakucionis, Egor Demin, Carter Bryant, Derik Queen and Asa Newell.
The decisionmaking process for the green room comes from NBA teams with first-round draft selections. They are asked to vote on the 25 players who they expect to be picked first, Givony writes in his Tuesday ESPN article, attempting to ensure that the green room's attendees do not wait too long backstage. This aspect to green room selection started taking on even more importance last draft, when the NBA moved the second round to the day after the first round.
As a result, an invitation is considered positive for a player's draft stock, but does not guarantee a high or first-round selection.
With the draft about two weeks away, Johnson's potential landing zone remains relatively wide but steady in the top half of the lottery. A recent CBS mock draft has Johnson going to the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 3, while a Sports Illustrated mock has the Texas alum heading to the Utah Jazz at No. 5 and a Bleacher Report one to the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 7.
Johnson can provide a star-caliber level of scoring and playmaking to whichever franchise he becomes a part of on June 25. We may learn more about his likely location as the days go on, or his landing zone could stay broad until names are called on draft night.