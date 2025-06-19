Texas Longhorns Schedule Official Visit With Five-Star Forward
AUSTIN -- One of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class will be making his way to the Forty Acres later this fall to visit Sean Miller and staff.
Per reports from 247Sports' Dushawn London, the Texas Longhorns will host five-star 2026 forward Cameron Williams for an official visit on Sept. 5. He will also visit the Purdue Boilermakers on Aug. 29.
A product of St. Mary's in Phoenix, Williams stands at 6-11, 200 pounds. He is the No. 10 overall recruit in the 2026 class, the No. 2 power forward the No. 1 player in the state of Arizona, per 247Sports' rankings.
Williams has received offers from programs like Duke, Notre Dame, SMU, Arizona, Indiana, USC, Louisville, Stanford and more.
The fact that the Longhorns are getting Williams on campus says a ton about where their chances could stand in the longterm of this recruitment. Texas has yet to land a commitment in the 2026 class but there's no doubt that Williams would immediately garner significant hype from fans in Austin.
Miller has made it clear since being hired that high school recruiting is always a top priority, as je and the new-look coaching staff have been busy on the trail this offseason. It's possible Miller's prior connection to the state of Arizona from his time at U of A played a part in the Longhorns being able to land a visit with Williams.
"It's going to be a combination of the transfer portal, recruiting the very best high school players, having a great feel for international recruiting," Miller said. "And again, what starts here changes the world. That's the state of Texas. Again, when you look at the talent in cities just Dallas and Houston. It's never been more plentiful when you're who we are, it's going to begin there."
According to 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein, Williams has big-time potential.
"Williams is a rapidly ascending prospect with a wealth of long-term tools, and while he is not yet a finished product by any means, he has one of the higher long-term upsides in the class," Finkelstein wrote. ". .... He has soft natural touch and shows shooting potential to not only space the floor, but even shoot off the dribble, even with a relatively quick natural release. ... Defensively, he’s a true rim protector and active rebounder."
The Longhorns will begin the Sean Miller era against Duke in Charlotte on Nov. 4 at the Dick Vitale Invitational.