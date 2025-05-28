Former Texas Longhorns Standout One Win Away from NBA Finals
After a 130-121 Game 4 win, the Indiana Pacers are one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance since 2000. Facing the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, Indiana's lead is their third straight 3-1 position of the postseason.
In both of the previous series against the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers, the Pacers came out victorious in five games with their only loss coming in Game 3. Whether the Knicks' story finishes the same way will be decided Thursday night in Madison Square Garden.
Following his team's bounce-back victory on Tuesday, Texas Longhorns alum and Pacers starting center Myles Turner spoke with ESPN host Scott Van Pelt, explaining what it took for Indiana to get a step closer to the Finals.
"For us, it's just about our pace," Turner told Van Pelt postgame on SportsCenter. "Our pace is what's gotten us going, honestly, this entire season. We lost a little of our pace last game but we picked it up and cleared the boards and just (had) an overall belief."
The Pacers outscored the Knicks 22 to 9 on fast-break points, capitalizing on the quick tempo that Turner endorsed as their go-to style.
While the center did not have his cleanest performance, fouling out late in the game and only tallying three rebounds, he was a factor on both sides of the court in his 33 minutes. Turner scored the Pacers' opening points of the game with a three-point play and stayed a constant offensive threat all over the court, such as from the corner when he hit an energizing three to extend the lead to double digits in the third quarter. Defensively, he added three blocks, including a firm rejection of Karl-Anthony Towns in the fourth quarter.
Turner's role supplemented the play of his point-guard partner Tyrese Haliburton, who was the first player to have 30 points, 15 assists and zero turnovers in a playoff game. Turner praised Haliburton's consistency following his incredible triple-double.
"That's another person who has just taken the criticism, drowned out the noise, and has been able to produce," Turner said. "I think that he took it a little personal last game and knew he had to be more aggressive tonight. He was able to step up, show up, show out, and lead his team to a victory."
Behind the recent production of Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, Indiana is heavily in the driver's seat. But as Turner also knew during the Cavaliers series, the Pacers cannot take their foot off the pedal now.
"You got to view this series as a 13-day war," Turner said. "It's going to be a battle. We are on day eight starting tomorrow, so we have to continue showing up for each other. I like where our heads are at right now -- we are never too high, we are never too low, being very even-keeled. Man, I'll give you all the professional answers, but at the end of the day, we're excited. We have an opportunity ahead of us, we gotta take advantage of it."
Turner is the longest-standing Pacer on the current roster. He was selected by the franchise at 11th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft following a one-and-done year at Texas in which he earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year honors.
If Indiana gets that fourth and final win of the Knicks series, Turner would become the 11th Texas Longhorn to be rostered in the NBA Finals.