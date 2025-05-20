Texas Longhorns Transfer Receives Injury Update
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns battled multiple injuries this past season and were never fully healthy until the SEC Tournament. Injuries remain a question for one new Longhorn headed into the 2025-26 season but some positive news has emerged on that front.
Per reports from CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Xavier transfer forward Lassina Traore is expected to be cleared for most basketball activities with Texas by June after suffering an season-ending knee injury prior to the start of last season with the Musketeers.
Traore did not play in a single game for Xavier this past season before following Miller to Austin after he was hired at Texas.
Last season at Xavier, Miller made it clear how big of a loss Traore was.
“Lassina was a starter on this year’s team. He had a great summer and preseason, where he improved his game as much as any player in our program," Miller said, per the Xavier team website. "He emerged to be our team’s best rebounder, low post defender and shot blocker. He was in superior condition and became a tone setter for everything that impacts winning. We will miss Lassina’s ability and presence. No one player can replace him. All of us will have to do more, be better and step up in our respective roles. And, we will eagerly await his return to the basketball court in the 2025-26 season.”
Traroe has already signed with a Texas portal class that includes Xavier forward Dailyn Swain, St. John's guard Simeon Wilcher, Purdue forward Camden Heide and Florida Atlantic center Matas Vokietaitis.
Texas also retained guards Tramon Mark, Chendall Weaver and Jordan Pope along with forward Nic Codie.
Texas will play Duke in Charlotte on Nov. 4 in what is expected to be the season opener for both teams.