Texas Longhorns Add Another Transfer Portal Commitment
AUSTIN -- Less than a day after the Texas Longhorns landed a commitment from Mizzou's Ashton Judd, they added Teya Sidberry, a forward from Boston College, to their roster. On3's Talia Goodman first reported on the news.
The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 12.5 points and seven rebounds per game last season for the Eagles. Sidberry will come to Austin with one year of eligibility remaining after spending the first year of her career at the University of Utah, her hometown school, and then two years at Boston College.
Sidberry joins a talented Texas roster headlined by Madison Booker, Rori Harmon, Kyla Oldacre, Jordan Lee and Bryanna Preston. Head coach Vic Schaefer has been building his roster around his stars, and after Harmon announced her return for her fifth year, added several players out of the transfer portal.
Schaefer has seen commitments from four players now: Sidberry, Judd, Arizona's Breya Cunningham and Florida Atlantic's Lovisa Asbrink-Hose.
In her junior season, Sidberry recorded five double-doubles, was third amongst Eagles in scoring and first in rebounds. Her talent extends beyond shooting, something Schaefer values heavily. She had a season-high 28 points in Boston College's loss to Florida State and a season-high 17 rebounds in the Eagle's win over Syracuse in the ACC Tournament.
Now, Sidberry will bring her talents to Austin, looking to add depth to an ultra-talented Texas team, one that is hungry to get back to the Final Four after its first appearance in 22 years in 2025. Sidberry adds shooting talent, rebounding abilities and a high basketball IQ to complement her teammates.