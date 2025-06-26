Former Texas Longhorns Star Tre Johnson Selected No. 6 Overall in 2025 NBA Draft
The pick is in: former Texas Longhorns star Tre Johnson is the newest member of the Washington Wizards.
Johnson was selected No. 6 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday night at Barcalys Center in Brooklyn.
Johnson enters a promising young core in Washington D.C. that features Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and Bub Carrington. The former Longhorn could potentially slot straight into the Wizards' starting shooting guard position. After the organization traded Jordan Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans, Johnson will have the opportunity to learn from and play alongside veteran guard CJ McCollum, as well as forward Khris Middleton.
The Wizards averaged the fourth-least points per game in the NBA last season and Johnson will immediately provide elite shotmaking ability for Washington.
In his sole year at Texas, Johnson averaged 19.9 points per game on impressive efficiency, shooting 42.7 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three. He scored approximately 24.7 percent of Texas's points on the year and made about 34.8 percent of the team's three-pointers, earning Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year.
With his importance to the Longhorns and the talent he displayed day in and day out, Johnson is widely considered the best Texas freshman since Kevin Durant.
Heading into Wednesday night, Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper were the consensus top tier of draft prospects. Flagg was destined to become a Dallas Maverick at No. 1 and Harper a San Antonio Spur at No. 2 essentially since the draft lottery occurred on May 12. Therefore, the third overall pick is really where the draft got enticing.
The players projected in the No. 3-8 range, including Johnson, were mocked in a plethora of different orders. Johnson ended up falling off the board in the middle of that range, behind VJ Edgecombe (No. 3 to the Philadelphia 76ers), Kon Knueppel (No. 4 to the Charlotte Hornets) and Ace Bailey (No. 5 to the Utah Jazz).
Now, Johnson's process of translating his game to the professional level begins. And that journey opens with representing the Wizards at the NBA Summer League in July.