Texas Longhorns' Vic Schaefer Named Semifinalist For National Coach Of The Year
AUSTIN -- Vic Schaefer, the SEC Coach of the Year, has been named a semifinalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year Award after leading the Texas Longhorns to a 31-3 record heading into the NCAA tournament.
Schaefer was named a semifinalist with several other coaches, listed here:
Geno Auriemma - UConn
Kenny Brooks - Kentucky
Mark Campbell - TCU
Cori Close - UCLA
Lindsay Gottlieb - USC
Niele Ivey - Notre Dame
Wes Moore - NC State
Shea Ralph - Vanderbilt
Dawn Staley - South Carolina
This season, Schaefer has only lost to two other coaches on this list, Dawn Staley and Niele Ivey. Texas fell to Notre Dame in overtime in the ACC-SEC Challenge, a preseason showcase and South Carolina in Columbia and the SEC Tournament.
Now, Schaefer and his team will await their seeding by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. He feels that his team has the resume to be a top seed, and NCAA Bracketologist Charlie Creme agrees.
"I think our body of work and our net, you know, it speaks for itself," Schaefer said. "I think with what we've been able to do, you know. And again, I'm not in there. I'm not on that at this point. For me, it's just tell me what time the bus needs to load, where from, and I'll make sure my team's on it. But I certainly think we've established ourselves as one of the top two teams in the country when it comes to see and I know Dawn (Staley), I think (South Carolina) should be over us because they beat us twice."
The Longhorns are a lock to host for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. The main question is if they will snag the final No. 1 seed or be a No. 2 seed. For now, all they can wait for is to be told who to play and when.
Schaefer is going to take his next opponents one game at a time, telling his team that they need to go on a six game win streak if they want to achieve their main goal, winning a national championship.
