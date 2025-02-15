Texas Longhorns HC Vic Schaefer To Receive Contract Extension
AUSTIN -- As head coach Vic Schaefer has led the No. 3 Texas Longhorns to a 24-2 overall record this season, the University of Texas System Board of Regents is planning to offer him a contract extension through 2030. First reported by Inside Texas, the contract extension would give Schaefer a $100,000 increase in salary each season.
Schaefer is currently gearing up to face No. 5 LSU on Sunday in the team's third-straight top-10 matchup with a resume that includes ending South Carolina's 57-conference game win streak and dominating No. 8 Kentucky on the road. The matchup with the Tigers is also a sell out, the second in a row for Schaefer's program.
His impact on Texas has been significant, as he's held a 134-34 record during his time at Texas. One of the premier coaches in the sport, he took Mississippi State to two national title games, winning two SEC regular-season titles and the SEC tournament in 2019.
In five years with the Longhorns, he won two Big 12 tournament titles, one Big 12 regular-season title and now his team is in the running for the SEC regular season title in its first year in the conference. He holds an 11-1 conference record so far this season with Texas tied for first with South Carolina, as the two teams split their matchups.
This season, Schaefer's goal is nothing short of winning a national championship, something Texas fans expect from every sport. He has improved an already historic program and has seen nothing but success in Burnt Orange.
The official contract extension will be voted on in the Board of Regents' February meeting, which will take place this Wednesday.
