Texas Longhorns vs Illinois Fighting Illini NCAA Tournament, Preview, How To Watch
AUSTIN - In the early game of the day, the No. 1 seeded Texas Longhorns are gearing up to take on the eighth-seeded Illinois. Despite dominating their first-round game, beating William and Mary 105-61, head coach Vic Schaefer still wants to see improvement from his team.
With a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line, Schaefer wants to see his team improve on one thing, defense.
"I think we had some rust to knock off, and we knocked some off on off on offense, and still got some on defense," Schaefer said about his team's first round matchup. "So hopefully we can continue to work and get better. We better because we're going to play a really good Illinois team. When you watch film on them, they've got some really special guards."
One specific person that Schaefer wanted to see defensive improvement from is freshman point guard Bryanna Preston. Though Preston was able to change the game offensively, she often lacked in her defensive focus, failing to get back.
"I think it's all a learning process," Schaefer said. "Sometimes when you're young, you don't really know what's out there. And sometimes that's a good thing ... I thought Bry was really good in transition. Bry knows she's got to get back. That's her one job as a point guards to be back, and she failed on that a couple of times. But again, that's to me, that's an easy correct."
The freshman had their learning moment, and now can lean on the veterans. Now, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the time to learn is gone and they have to adapt to the new environment on the fly.
For the second round of the NCAA Tournament, that will be against a talented Illinois team. Defense will be key, especially if the team is struggling on offense.
After a short recovery period, the Longhorns will look to move on to the Sweet 16 in Birmingham. If they win, the Longhorns' next matchup will be an SEC rematch with the Tennessee Volunteers, who the Longhorns defeated in Austin during the regular season.
You can check out how to watch the Longhorns matchup vs. Illinois below:
