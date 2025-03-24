Texas Longhorns Freshmen Leaning On Veteran Leadership In NCAA Tournament
AUSTIN - In the No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns' first-round win over William and Mary, the freshman played a major part in the team's win.
Jordan Lee had 13 points, leading the way for the first-year players. Bryanna Preston had just two points but made her impact known in other ways. Despite their young age, the freshmen have been able to lean on the team's veterans, something they don't take for granted.
A majorly veteran roster, this Texas team is one that is experienced in the NCAA tournament. Last season, Madison Booker led the Longhorns to the Elite Eight. In five years at Texas, head coach Vic Schaefer has taken Texas to three Elite Eights. One player has been there through it all, fifth-year guard Shay Holle.
Holle has been a mentor to the young players on the roster, using her experience as the winningest player in program history to her team's advantage.
"I definitely think my favorite thing is seeing how they take what Coach Schaefer's messages are," Lee said about Holle and the other veterans. "Seeing how they react, respond and communicate with one another lets us know what we need to do better and how we perceive his messages."
For Preston, she's taken a similar lesson of learning how to be accountable from the veterans. Schaefer said that though Preston played well against William and Mary, she needs to do a better job of getting back on defense.
Despite beating William and Mary by 44, Schaefer was still not totally pleased with his team's performance. Preston shared that though they learn many lessons from the veterans, one has stuck with her more than others.
"In particular, I would say leadership and accountability," Preston said. "They've just given us everything we need to know, and we just take it and be coachable in a way to our events, and we go out there and do what we need to do as freshmen to ultimately win a national championship."
Booker also shared her wisdom, knowing what its like to be in a star role as a freshman. The SEC Player of the Year also won Big 12 Player of the Year in her first season, to go along with AP All-American honors both years.
Despite being just a sophomore, Booker is respected as a veteran, not just by her team, but around the country.
"I'm just telling them that now in the tournament, no mistakes can be made, but I'm also telling them to have fun with it," Booker said. "This is March Madness, this is the tournament that you see on TV and always wished you would be in, and now you're here and you can make a change."
The Texas Longhorns will return to the court for an early matchup on Monday, playing at 1 p.m. The game will be aired on ESPN as the Longhorns take on eighth-seeded Illinois for a spot in the Sweet 16.