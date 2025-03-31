No. 1 Texas Longhorns vs No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs: Elite Eight, Preview, How To Watch
The No. 1 Texas Longhorns and No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs have proven in this NCAA Tournament that experience is key to winning tough games down the stretch. The Longhorns' starting lineup mostly consists of five veterans, but freshman guard Jordan Lee sometimes makes her way into the starting five.
TCU is also a team with lots of veteran experience, as point guard Hailey Van Lith is playing in her fifth Elite Eight, and Sedona Prince is in her sixth year of college basketball.
Both teams have a 34-3 record and TCU is looking to make its first-ever Final Four while Texas is hoping to make its first since 2003.
"TCU is in the Elite Eight for a reason, and they have great coaching and everything," senior point guard Rori Harmon said. "So I'd say the same thing about my team, though, they have great players, great coaching, great preparation. But when talent meets talent, talent doesn't matter anymore. So it's going to come down to the tougher team, the team that prepares the best, the team that's able to translate that preparation. But, yeah, this is the game with the players that are very competitive. So it'll be a competitive basketball game."
Harmon previously faced TCU's star point guard Hailey Van Lith two years ago when Van Lith was at Louisville. The Cardinals upset the Longhorns, knocking them out of the 2023 NCAA Tournament in the second round.
For Texas, the main difference they have over TCU is experience together. While the Horned Frogs bring lots of experience to the table, the team added several transfers in the offseason after a lackluster Big 12 season in 2024, including Van Lith. This Texas starting lineup has been playing together for years, and last season when Harmon was out with at torn ACL, Madison Booker stepped up, leading the Longhorns to the Elite Eight as a freshman.
Now, back in the same spot a year later with Harmon healthy, the Longhorns are still leaning on Booker to lead them to the Final Four. Booker won SEC Player of the Year, becoming the first Longhorn to win the award in back-to-back years since the 1987 season.
"(Madison) works really hard, and I'm just really happy and proud of her to be able to come in like that and develop and go through some adversity, go through some challenges, but that's really all built her into the player she is today," Harmon said. "She can attest to the mental challenges and the physical challenges of playing here and playing for these championships that we're playing for, but she would not trade any of that for the world. And I think playing with her and understanding that she just wants it so bad that just makes it easier to push through and easier to win more games like that."
All season, the Longhorns have reiterated that their goal is a national championship, and they have three games left to reach that goal.
How to Watch
WHAT: No. 1 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 2 TCU Horned Frogs
WHEN: Monday, March 31 at 6:00 p.m.
WHERE: Legacy Arena at BJCC (Birmingham, Alabama)
CHANNEL: ESPN