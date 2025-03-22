No. 1 Texas Longhorns vs. William And Mary NCAA Tournament, Preview, How To Watch
AUSTIN - For their first-round game of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, the No. 1-seeded Texas Longhorns will face the 16th-seeded William and Mary Tribe. On Thursday, the Tribe won their first-ever NCAA Tournament game to advance to the first round of the Big Dance.
The Tribe knocked out High Point, winning 69-63, and reached the tournament after going on a run to win the Coastal Athletic Association tournament, claiming their automatic bid. The Longhorns also reached their conference tournament game but fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the SEC Championship.
William and Mary lost eight of their last nine regular season games, but have been red-hot since starting conference tournament play. Before losing to South Carolina in the SEC Championship, the Longhorns were on a 15-game winning streak of their own. After losing to the Gamecocks, the Longhorns are bringing their own motivation to the tournament.
For the Longhorns, sophomore guard Madison Booker has led the way, earning SEC Player of the Year honors for her performance over the season. She's going into her second NCAA Tournament and last season, she led the Longhorns to the Elite Eight, and that was without point guard Rori Harmon.
Now, the Longhorns are almost at full strength, just missing forward Aaliyah Moore, but have shown they have a depth to make a deep tournament run.
The Tribe are led by guard Bella Nascimento, who was instrumental in leading William and Mary to its first-ever tournament appearance, on the men's or women's side. Nascimento averages 16.5 points per game and has scored 77 in her last three games. She scored 24 in the First Four game against High Point, 33 in the CAA Championship against Campbell and 20 against Drexel in the tournament semifinal.
Not only has her play on the court led the Tribe, but when the team lost eight of its last nine games, she gave a motivational speech that changed her team's motivation.
"Is this who we are? Are we quitters? Are we just going to lay down and fold?" William and Mary head coach Erin Dickerson Davis recalled Nascimento asking the team. "She started calling out herself and all of her teammates on the bus on the way back to William & Mary. She said, 'This is what I need from you, but we’re not quitters. Don’t quit on me. Don’t lay down.' I think that sparked the energy that we needed going into practice for the tournament and once we won that first game, we did it together. I think that sparked whatever was going to come next.”
The Tribe are once again the underdog against the Longhorns, something they are not stranger too. But, the Longhorns pose a bigger challenge than anything the Tribe have faced this season, SEC regular season champions and were ranked No. 1 in the AP Poll for several weeks this season. To top everything off, the Tribe have to play in front of Texas' home crowd at the Moody Center, where the Longhorns are undefeated this season.
HOW TO WATCH
WHAT: No. 1 Texas Longhorns vs. Williams and Mary
WHEN: Saturday, March 22 at 8:45 p.m. CT.
WHERE: Moody Center (Austin, TX)
CHANNEL: ESPN2