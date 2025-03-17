Texas Longhorns Women Dancing As A No. 1 Seed In NCAA Tournament
AUSTIN - The committee's decision is in, and the Texas Longhorns had an impressive enough resume to be a No. 1 seed. The Longhorns are slated to the Birmingham Regional as the No. 1 seed.
The Longhorns will play the winner of No. 16 High Point and William and Mary for their first round matchup. For the second round, they could face the winner of No. 8 Illinois and No. 9 Creighton.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are also slated to Birmingham as the other No. 1 seed, slating a potential fourth matchup between the teams.
Texas has played South Carolina three times this season, and after the Gamecocks beat the Longhorns for a second time in the SEC tournament, head coach Vic Schaefer said that Dawn Staley's squad deserved the top overall seed.
In the AP Poll, UCONN is currently the No. 3 overall team and won the Big East, but ESPN Bracketology expert Charlie Creme said that he believed Texas has a stronger overall resume. The committee agreed with Creme and gave the Longhorns the No. 1 seed.
While the team's ultimate goal is to be playing in Tampa, Schaefer is going to keep his team focused on the opponent ahead, which the team will find out about. After losing to South Carolina in the SEC Championship game, senior point guard Rori Harmon said that her team knows what's at stake.
"We have a tournament of us where we need to just learn from our mistakes like they have been saying, and understand that this one's win or go home," Harmon said. "So we just need to come ready and play for each other like we've been doing all season, and not hanging our heads for second, because we're doing really well."
The Longhorns are known for their tough defense, but have struggled offensively as of recent. Despite this, Schaefer isn't concerned about his team's offense and knows they will step up when the time comes.
