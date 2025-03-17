Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Women Dancing As A No. 1 Seed In NCAA Tournament

Texas Longhorns a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament, will host first and second rounds

Lindsey Plotkin

The Texas Longhorns, including Texas Longhorns guard Shay Holle (10) and forward Madison Booker (35) celebrate their regular season SEC Championship after beating Florida at home in the Moody Center, March 2, 2025.
The Texas Longhorns, including Texas Longhorns guard Shay Holle (10) and forward Madison Booker (35) celebrate their regular season SEC Championship after beating Florida at home in the Moody Center, March 2, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

AUSTIN - The committee's decision is in, and the Texas Longhorns had an impressive enough resume to be a No. 1 seed. The Longhorns are slated to the Birmingham Regional as the No. 1 seed.

The Longhorns will play the winner of No. 16 High Point and William and Mary for their first round matchup. For the second round, they could face the winner of No. 8 Illinois and No. 9 Creighton.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are also slated to Birmingham as the other No. 1 seed, slating a potential fourth matchup between the teams.

Texas has played South Carolina three times this season, and after the Gamecocks beat the Longhorns for a second time in the SEC tournament, head coach Vic Schaefer said that Dawn Staley's squad deserved the top overall seed.

Rori Harmon dribbles the ball against South Carolin
March 9, 2025; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Rori Harmon (3) brings the ball up court looking to pass against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

In the AP Poll, UCONN is currently the No. 3 overall team and won the Big East, but ESPN Bracketology expert Charlie Creme said that he believed Texas has a stronger overall resume. The committee agreed with Creme and gave the Longhorns the No. 1 seed.

While the team's ultimate goal is to be playing in Tampa, Schaefer is going to keep his team focused on the opponent ahead, which the team will find out about. After losing to South Carolina in the SEC Championship game, senior point guard Rori Harmon said that her team knows what's at stake.

"We have a tournament of us where we need to just learn from our mistakes like they have been saying, and understand that this one's win or go home," Harmon said. "So we just need to come ready and play for each other like we've been doing all season, and not hanging our heads for second, because we're doing really well."

The Longhorns are known for their tough defense, but have struggled offensively as of recent. Despite this, Schaefer isn't concerned about his team's offense and knows they will step up when the time comes.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

feed

Published
Lindsey Plotkin
LINDSEY PLOTKIN

Lindsey Plotkin is a journalism major and sports media minor at the University of Texas at Austin. She is also a double coverage editor for the Daily Texan on the football and baseball beats, and a staff writer for Texas Longhorns On SI.

Home/Basketball