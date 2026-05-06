The Most Important Game on the Texas Longhorns’ Schedule Might Surprise You

The expanded College Football Playoff format offers teams more opportunities to reach the postseason and punishes them less for each loss. However, in the short history of the 12-team playoff, no team has reached the tournament with three or more regular-season losses.

This still leaves teams with a thin margin for error, especially those with difficult schedules. This season, the Texas Longhorns play against four teams that made the CFP last season, which will test their mettle. It also means they cannot afford to fall victim to any trap games; last season's loss to Florida proved deadly.

For a chance at postseason glory, Texas may have to go at least .500 against the four teams coming off CFP runs: Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. One of these four, though, may be the trickiest opponent the Longhorns face all season.

Why Ole Miss Is the Texas Longhorns’ Toughest Opponent in 2026

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Texas opens its SEC schedule with a gauntlet — a four-game stretch that includes Tennessee, Oklahoma, Florida and Ole Miss. At least three of these teams may enter the season ranked in the top 25, and the Gators pulled off an upset over Texas last season.

The toughest opponent in the brutal four-game stretch could also be the last. Despite losing its head coach right before the playoffs, Ole Miss was arguably the hottest team in the CFP. The Rebels advanced to the semifinals before narrowly losing to the Miami Hurricanes.

Ahead of the postseason, the Rebels promoted defensive coordinator Pete Golding to the position of head coach, and he commanded a strong buy-in from his roster. Ole Miss ranks just outside the top 25 in returning production, and the roster is primed to run it back.

The most notable test for the Longhorns will come from the Rebels’ defensive line. Last season, quarterback Arch Manning took 11 sacks and was pressured 59 times in Texas’s three losses. The Longhorns also averaged a combined 1.7 rushing yards against Georgia and Florida, though they found success against Ohio State on the ground.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding huddles with players during the second half of the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Georgia Bulldogs at Caesars Superdome. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Golding is among the brightest defensive minds in college football and will undoubtedly have a plan in place to make life difficult for Manning — and he has the right tools.

Suntarine Perkins is one of the top returning edge defenders in college football with 15.0 sacks in the last two seasons. Will Echoles and Jamarious Brown also form one of the best defensive tackle duos in the country. Echoles led all Power Four defensive tackles in pressures (33) and was tied for fourth in run stops (24).

This unit will test the Longhorns’ revamped offensive line, but the Rebels’ offense is just as dangerous. While Lane Kiffin will no longer be implementing his long-successful scheme, John David Baker takes over as the offensive coordinator after leading the ECU Pirates to 17 wins as the OC and turning Katin Houser into one of the top quarterbacks in the Group of Five.

Ole Miss returned quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who could have been a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Chambliss instead turned down the opportunity to go pro and will command the Rebels’ passing attack. He had 3,937 and 30 total touchdowns in 2025 despite not starting until Week 3.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy warm up before a game against the Tulane Green Wave at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

All-SEC running back Kewan Lacy also led the conference in rushing touchdowns with 24 and recorded over 1,700 scrimmage yards. He also has several pass-catching weapons like Deuce Alexander and former Texas wideout Johntay Cook.

Ole Miss is a contender to win the SEC, and a victory over the Rebels would prove plenty for the Longhorns. Texas will have plenty of chances to play CFP-level programs before the postseason, and Ole Miss will be one of the first litmus tests.

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