Tre Johnson Reacts to Texas Longhorns Earning NCAA Tournament Bid
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson met with the media on campus at the team's practice facility Sunday after watching the NCAA Tournament Selection Show. The Longhorns will officially be facing the Xavier Musketeers in Dayton, Ohio at the First Four on Wednesday with a spot in the first round against Illinois on the line.
Though he's never shy to show emotion on the court, the soft-spoken Johnson hardly cracked a smile when talking about getting a chance to play in March Madness but admitted he's "very grateful" for the opportunity.
"We got a chance and opportunity to play in the tournament. Very grateful for sure," Johnson said. " ... It means a lot to me, because it's something that you dreamed of playing in the tournament, watching all the big, historic moments happen in the tournament. So just big being able to play March."
Johnson will enter his first and only March Madness appearance after an individual regular season to remember. He led a historically-good SEC in scoring while also winning the conference's Freshman of the Year award.
Knowing that he's a one-and-done talent, Texas forward Kadin Shedrick said he personally wanted to see Johnson make it to the NCAA Tournament with his NBA future just around the corner.
“I really wanted Tre to have that experience because he is going to go on to the NBA and experience all those cool things in the NBA," Shedrick said.
As far as Xavier goes, Johnson and the Longhorns have a quick turnaround to get prepared for head coach Sean Miller and co.
"I didn't see the game. I just saw a few of the highlights of them against Marquette," Johnson said. "I haven't really watched Xavier play that much. So for sure just watching film on them will be big."
Texas and Xavier will tipoff from Dayton on Wednesday at 8:10 p.m. CT.
