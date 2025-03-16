Texas Goes Dancing: Longhorns Earn March Madness Bid
The Texas Longhorns will be dancing again, as they are one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament.
The 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket was revealed Sunday and the Longhorns are now set to take on the Xavier Musketeers (21-11) Wednesday in Milwaukee. If the Longhorns find a way to advance past the Musketeers, they will take on No. 6-seeded Illinois (21-12) on Friday, March 21.
Texas managed to keep its hopes alive after beating Vanderbilt and Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament before losing to Tennessee. The Longhorns had entered Nashville on the outside of the bubble.
However, even with the loss to the Volunteers the Longhorns found their way in. This is despite a season in which the Longhorns finished the regular season with 15 losses, which were low-lighted by defeats to Ohio State, South Carolina, Arkansas (twice), Georgia, and Oklahoma.
The most notable non-conference win for Texas came on a neutral court at the Legends Classic against Saint Joseph's in November.
Even after a rather disappointing season which saw the presence of star freshman Tre Johnson along with talented veterans like Tramon Mark and Arthur Kaluma be bright lights, the Longhorns will have a chance to flip the script if they can string together some wins in the tournament.
The berth into the tournament could be particularly impact for head coach Rodney Terry, whose future had been uncertain in recent weeks as Texas's tournament hopes seemed to be taking a hit. Terry will now look to add to his resume that looks as follows: 61-35 record, four NCAA Tournament wins, and one Big-12 Tournament title.
