Could Xavier Star Follow Sean Miller to Texas Longhorns?
The Sean Miller era is officially under way for the Texas Longhorns.
And now, the roster pieces could be starting to come together already.
According to reports from On3's Joe Tipton, Xavier guard Ryan Conwell - who was the Musketeers' second-leading scorer under Miller this season - is set to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after one year with the program. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Under Miller, Conwell averaged 16.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while boasting a 45 percent field goal percentage, hitting 41.3 percent from three, 82 percent from the line and ending the year with an effective field goal percentage of 57.7 percent.
After entering the portal, Conwell will now play for his fourth team in four seasons, after starting at State South Florida in 2022, transferring to Indiana State in 2023, and landing with Xavier and Miller this season.
And by the sounds of it, Conwell enjoyed his time playing under Miller very much.
“I would say my first year at Xavier, it’s all a blessing, just the opportunity that was given to me,” Conwell said after his team's loss to Illinois. “Just the competition I got to play against every given night. To play with a great of group guys for a great coaching staff... it was just all a blessing. I enjoyed it. I feel like I grew a lot as a basketball player but also just as a young man. I’m just excited for what’s to come.”
So with all that in mind, will the Longhorns pursue the 6-foot-4 combo guard? Logic dictates they absolutely will.
Not only is Conwell as Miller guy, playing some of his best basketball and earning third-team All-Big East honors this season, but he is also one of the top players in the portal as of Friday.
On top of all of that, and perhaps more importantly, as a dynamic scorer and three point threat, he fits exactly the kind of player Texas is looking for on the perimeter.
Either way, at the very least, just like with Conwell's old teammate Dailyn Swain, Miller will have an solid in to help recruit his former player to Texas.