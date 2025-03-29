Xavier Transfer Portal Star Visiting Texas Longhorns After Ohio State - REPORT
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns could reportedly be closing in on bringing a former Xavier Musketeers starter to the Forty Acres.
Per reports from Inside Texas, Xavier transfer forward Dailyn Swain will be visiting Austin next week once he completes his visit with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Swain, who stands at 6-8, 220 pounds, played for new Texas head coach Sean Miller the past two seasons at Xavier.
A Columbus, Ohio native, the Buckeyes were an obvious contender for Swain but this latest development is a positive one for the Longhorns. Texas was seen as a potential destination for Swain once he entered the portal due to the connection with Miller. Add Xavier guard Ryan Conwell to that list of names to watch for the Longhorns after he entered the portal on Friday.
Swain had a productive season for Xavier, starting 33 of the team's 34 games while averaging 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and a team-high 1.6 steals. He ended the season off on a high note in the NCAA Tournament. In the win over Texas at the First Four, he had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. He followed this up in the Round of 64 against Illinois with a career-high 27 points to go along with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
This past season, Swain had 16 games with more than one steal, including a career-high six steals in the 76-63 win over Butler on Feb. 18.
Miller was asked during his introductory press conference on Tuesday if any of his Xavier players would be following him to Austin. He said he wasn't able to comment on that topic yet but did add that some assistant coaches are expected to join him on staff.
"I can't really answer the first part," Miller said. "Obviously I have amazing loyalty to Xavier and all those kids have choices, and they'll be no different than the young players and the people that are returning here at Texas."
If Swain likes what Miller has planned at Texas, it could only be a matter of time before he chooses the Longhorns but nothing is guaranteed.