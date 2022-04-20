Skip to main content

Texas Still in Contention for Elite SMU Transfer Kendric Davis?

Davis led the American Athletic Conference in points per game (19.4) last season

Talented SMU point guard transfer Kendric Davis revealed his seven preferred transfer destinations on Monday and had the Texas Longhorns right in the mix with teams like Gonzaga, Texas Tech, TCU, Memphis, Kansas, and Houston. 

But after news broke Wednesday that Texas forward Timmy Allen would be returning next season, the Longhorns also learned that Davis has eliminated Texas from his list of preferred destinations, he told CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Davis will announce his commitment on Thursday at 8 p.m. and will now be choosing between TCU, Texas Tech, Kansas, Houston, or Memphis. 

Just one look at the teams reaching for a chance to add Davis shows how productive the Houston native was for the Mustangs this past season. As the AAC Player of the Year, Davis led the conference in points (19.4), was third in assists (4.5), and shot 44 percent from the floor.

An intelligent playmaker with lightning-quick speed on the open floor, Davis would almost certainly slide into a starting backcourt role for whichever of the five teams he chooses. 

Though undersized at 5-11 compared to bigger point guards, Davis' elite ball-handling and fast decision-making could give the Longhorns and coach Chris Beard some problems should he choose to go to a Big 12 foe in TCU, Kansas, or Texas Tech. 

Davis' tough-nosed play style would make a nice fit in the Big 12. He's a reliable outside shooter but rarely settles for jumpers. If he's not slashing through the lane for nifty finishes or dump-offs to the big man, Davis will usually find his way to the free throw line. Last season, he led the AAC in free throw makes (167) and attempts (194) while maintaining the second-best percentage in the conference (86 percent). 

With the Longhorns now out of the running for Davis, the return of starting point guard Marcus Carr becomes increasingly more likely. The Horns lost backup guard Devin Askew to the portal on Tuesday, but immediately added New Mexico State transfer Jabari Rice to the backcourt later in the day. 

