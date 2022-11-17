No. 11 Longhorns vs. No. 2 Gonzaga: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns host the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Moody Center Wednesday for a highly-anticipated non-conference matchup.

Texas (2-0) is coming off a 82-31 win over the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday while Gonzaga (2-0) heads into Austin riding high off a thrilling 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Friday.

The Longhorns fell 86-74 to the Zags last season in Spokane in what was the second-ever game of the Chris Beard era. The Horns led early but trailed by as many as 22 in game that never felt close in the second half.

After the win over HCU, Beard admitted that the Horns would benefit from this clash of heavyweights regardless of what the final score says.

"The way I look at these games is, you know, we don't lose these games," Beard said. "We win the game, we maybe run out of time. But we're not going to lose Wednesday night. It's just too big of an opportunity for us to get better."

But Beard feels his team grew after that early-season test.

“Our team got better last year at Gonzaga,” Beard said. “Wish we would have played better but give them a lot of credit.”

It's the same kind of "win" he's looking for this time around.

Live updates will appear below at tip-off.

