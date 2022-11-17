Skip to main content

No. 11 Longhorns vs. No. 2 Gonzaga: Live In-Game Updates

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs in an early-season non-conference battle.

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns host the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Moody Center Wednesday for a highly-anticipated non-conference matchup.

Texas (2-0) is coming off a 82-31 win over the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday while Gonzaga (2-0) heads into Austin riding high off a thrilling 64-63 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Friday.

The Longhorns fell 86-74 to the Zags last season in Spokane in what was the second-ever game of the Chris Beard era. The Horns led early but trailed by as many as 22 in game that never felt close in the second half.

After the win over HCU, Beard admitted that the Horns would benefit from this clash of heavyweights regardless of what the final score says.

"The way I look at these games is, you know, we don't lose these games," Beard said. "We win the game, we maybe run out of time. But we're not going to lose Wednesday night. It's just too big of an opportunity for us to get better."

But Beard feels his team grew after that early-season test.

“Our team got better last year at Gonzaga,” Beard said. “Wish we would have played better but give them a lot of credit.”

It's the same kind of "win" he's looking for this time around.

Live updates will appear below at tip-off.

Starters for Texas:

-

-

-

-

-

Starters for Gonzaga:

-

-

-

-

-

Under-16

chris beard dylan disu 444
Play
Men's Basketball

How to Watch, Preview: Longhorns vs. Gonzaga

The Longhorns welcome No. 2 ranked Gonzaga to Austin for an early marquee matchup. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Adam Glick
Quinn Ewers
Play
Football

Despite TCU Loss, Kansas Still 'A Very Meaningful Game' For Texas Says Steve Sarkisian

With only two games left in the regular season, Steve Sarkisian emphasized that Texas has plenty to play for still.

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_17158462
Play
Football

Longhorns Seeking Revenge vs. Kansas? Steve Sarkisian Sees It Differently

The Texas Longhorns and Kansas Jayhawks clash on Saturday, almost exactly a year since their thrilling overtime finish.

By Zach Dimmitt

*

Under-12

*

Under-8

*

Under-4

*

HALFTIME:

Under-16

*

Under-12

*

Under-8

*

Under-4

*

FINAL:

