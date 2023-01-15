Skip to main content

No. 10 Longhorns vs. Texas Tech: Live In-Game Updates

The Texas Longhorns aim to keep the Texas Tech Red Raiders winless in Big 12 play on Saturday at the Moody Center.

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns host the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at the Moody Center for a highly-anticipated Big 12 battle.

The Longhorns (14-2, 3-1) are coming off a thrilling 79-75 win over the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday, as Texas came back from an 18-point deficit to come away with the win.

The Red Raiders (10-6, 0-4) remain winless in Big 12 play after getting blown out in an 84-50 loss to the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday.

However, despite the poor conference record, Tech swept the season series with the Longhorns last season in two games that came with plenty of emotion.

Of course, this emotion was heightened by now-fired Texas coach and former Red Raiders head man Chris Beard leading the Longhorns. But despite his departure, Texas and Texas Tech remains a heated rivalry.

And just like last season at the Frank Erwin Center, expect an abundance of Texas Tech fans occupying the Moody Center Saturday night.

Live game updates will appear below at kickoff.

***

