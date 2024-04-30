Texas Longhorns Transfer Target Brandon Garrison Announces Decision
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns will need to look elsewhere in the transfer portal for their frontcourt needs this offseason.
Per an announcement Tuesday from his social media accounts, Oklahoma State transfer center Brandon Garrison has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.
He had visited the Longhorns on the weekend of April 20-21 before traveling to Fayetteville to visit the Razorbacks, but it didn't matter in the grand scheme of the recruiting race. Garrison picked new head coach Mark Pope and Kentucky without ever having taken an official visit to Lexington.
Garrison, an Oklahoma City native, averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks as a freshman this past season. He started 29 of 32 games for the Cowboys, reaching the 20-point mark three times.
The Longhorns have added five new faces from the transfer portal, landing signatures from Jordan Pope, Jayson Kent, Julian Larry and Tramon Mark while also securing a commitment from Vanderbilt transfer Malik Presley on Monday.
Texas' roster is taking shape, but coach Rodney Terry and the Longhorns will still need to address their frontcourt as the offseason treads on.