Kickoff Time Set for Texas Longhorns Season Opener vs. Colorado State
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are heading into the 2024 season with enormous expectations, and as one of the most intriguing teams in the nation.
In their first season in the SEC, the Horns face a gauntlet schedule, that includes trips to Michigan, Arkansas, and Texas A&M, home tilts against Georgia and Florida, and the annual neutral site matchup in Dallas against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl.
However, before they take on any of those opponents, the Horns welcome the Colorado State Rams to the Austin for the season opener on August 31.
And on Tuesday the time and broadcast info for the opener was revealed, with the Horns and Rams set to kick off at 2:30 pm CT, and with the game to be broadcast on ESPN, the school announced.
Texas has faced colorado state just one time in program history, hosting the Rams in 1975 and winning, 46-0.
That day, the Longhorns rushed 320 yards and seven touchdowns behind 13 carries for 103 yards and one touchdown from legendary running back Earl Campbell.
On the other side of the ball, the Texas defense intercepted four passes and had three sacks with five tackles for loss in the victory.
The Rams are coming off of a 5-7 season with wins over Nevada, Boise State, San Deigo State, Middle Tennessee and Utah Tech. The Rams also took rival Colorado to two overtimes, eventually losing 43-35.
You can view the full Texas schedule below:
(Home games in bold caps; neutral-site contests in italics; SEC games represented with *)
Aug. 31 – COLORADO STATE (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Sept. 7 – at Michigan (11 a.m. CT, FOX)
Sept. 14 – UTSA
Sept. 21 – ULM
Sept. 28 – MISSISSIPPI STATE*
Oct. 12 – vs. Oklahoma* (Cotton Bowl – Dallas)
Oct. 19 – GEORGIA*
Oct. 26 – at Vanderbilt*
Nov. 9 – FLORIDA*
Nov. 16 – at Arkansas*
Nov. 23 – KENTUCKY*
Nov. 30 – at Texas A&M*