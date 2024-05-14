Longhorns Country

Kickoff Time Set for Texas Longhorns Season Opener vs. Colorado State

The kickoff time for the Longhorns season opener has been revealed.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /
In this story:

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are heading into the 2024 season with enormous expectations, and as one of the most intriguing teams in the nation.

In their first season in the SEC, the Horns face a gauntlet schedule, that includes trips to Michigan, Arkansas, and Texas A&M, home tilts against Georgia and Florida, and the annual neutral site matchup in Dallas against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl.

However, before they take on any of those opponents, the Horns welcome the Colorado State Rams to the Austin for the season opener on August 31.

And on Tuesday the time and broadcast info for the opener was revealed, with the Horns and Rams set to kick off at 2:30 pm CT, and with the game to be broadcast on ESPN, the school announced.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during the game against Alabama at / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman /

Texas has faced colorado state just one time in program history, hosting the Rams in 1975 and winning, 46-0.

That day, the Longhorns rushed 320 yards and seven touchdowns behind 13 carries for 103 yards and one touchdown from legendary running back Earl Campbell.

On the other side of the ball, the Texas defense intercepted four passes and had three sacks with five tackles for loss in the victory.

The Rams are coming off of a 5-7 season with wins over Nevada, Boise State, San Deigo State, Middle Tennessee and Utah Tech. The Rams also took rival Colorado to two overtimes, eventually losing 43-35.

You can view the full Texas schedule below:

(Home games in bold caps; neutral-site contests in italics; SEC games represented with *)
Aug. 31 – COLORADO STATE (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN)
Sept. 7 – at Michigan (11 a.m. CT, FOX)
Sept. 14 – UTSA
Sept. 21 – ULM
Sept. 28 – MISSISSIPPI STATE*
Oct. 12 – vs. Oklahoma* (Cotton Bowl – Dallas)
Oct. 19 – GEORGIA*
Oct. 26 – at Vanderbilt*
Nov. 9 – FLORIDA*
Nov. 16 – at Arkansas*
Nov. 23 – KENTUCKY*
Nov. 30 – at Texas A&M*

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration.  Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network.  When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later.  Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered.  Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys.  You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com