2005 Rose Bowl Retrospective: A Look Back At Texas' Win vs. Michigan
It's been nearly 20 years since the two teams have faced off on the gridiron. But on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines will face off at The Big House in Ann Arbor, MI at 11 am CT on FOX.
And while Saturday, promises to be a doozy, their previous matchup was one for the record books.
Dusty Mangum's 37-yard, last-second field gave No. 6 Texas a 38-37 win over the No. 13 Michigan in the 91st Rose Bowl Game played on New Year's Day in 2005.
Texas, behind quarterback Vince Young, defeated Michigan in the first game between the two storied programs.
Mangum's kick was off the side of his foot, It was not struck perfectly, However, he somehow willed it through the uprights as the clock struck 0:00. The Texas players and fans stormed the field and celebrated.
Young ran for 192 yards and four touchdowns while passing for 180 yards and another score. He led the final 10-play drive to put Mangum in position for the game-winning kick.
Young referred to his running and side-stepping tacklers as his version of the "Texas Two-Step". Young scored on touchdown runs of 20, 60, 10 and 23 yards.
Coupled with Michigan quarterback Chad Henne's scoring throws to Braylon Edwards, the game was an offensive showcase in which Texas won simply because they had the ball last, with a chance to kick the field goal as time expired.
Young ran for a TD and passed for another in the first half. Henne matched him with a pair of scoring strikes to Edwards that made it 14-14 at halftime.
That is when Young turned on the after-burners. He ran the ball, then ran some more, and finally put Texas in position to take the lead in the third quarter.
Young's second rushing touchdown, the 60-yard jaunt, was an extended version of his prior score. He dropped back to pass, took a read of the defense, and then outraced the Michigan secondary to the end zone to make 21-14. It was a flawless quarterback draw.
Of course, by the end it would be Texas that emerged victorious, but even 19 years later, Wolverines fans are itching for revenge.
They will get their chance on Saturday.