2024 Texas vs. Oklahoma Matchup Is Most Expensive Red River Rivalry Ticket On Record
Hoping to head to Dallas to take in the latest edition of the Texas Longhorns vs. the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry?
Well, you better be ready to pay a pretty penny.
According to TickPick, the 2024 edition of the matchup is currently the most expensive ticket on record in the rivalry's history, with an average ticket going for $719 per person, with a 'get-in price' of $450. For reference, last season the average ticket went for $609 per person.
TickPick also reported that the most expensive tickets available for Saturday's matchup are selling at a whopping $13, 224 total for six tickets ($2,204 per ticket) in Section 7, Row 26. Section 7 is located on the Oklahoma sideline and between the 30 and 40-yard lines on the Texas end of the stadium.
So how does that stack up to other rivalry games this season?
Per TickPick, Saturday’s game is currently 13 per more expensive that Michigan-Ohio State matchup in November, with the average price at $637. It is also currently 77 percent more expensive than this season’s edition of the Iron Bowl at $405 per ticket.
The Longhorns currently lead the rivalry series over the Sooners by a mark of 63-51-5, with their last win in the series coming in a 49-0 blowout of Oklahoma.
However, since 1960, the Longhorns are 31-31-3 against their rivals from across the Red River. In fact, The Sooners have largely dominated the series as of late, winning 17 of the last 25 matchups since the turn of the century, including one in the Big 12 title game in Arlington in 2018.
It hasn't all been easy for the Sooners, however, with nine of the last 10 games being decided by one score. The lone exception to that was the aforementioned 49-0 blowout by the Longhorns.
"I think nine of the last 10 years, this game's been decided by one score. And so to think like whatever happens in this game early on, that's the way it's going to go, and is probably not a reality," Texas head coach Sarkisian said. "Our first year, we jumped out to a really big lead, and they came back and got us. The next year, we kind of ran away with that game. Last year, we fell behind, we came all the way back to take the lead, and then ultimately they went down to score at the end to beat us."
So, at least in terms of history, fans paying these exorbitant prices are likely to get their money's worth.