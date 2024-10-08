Gunnar Helm's Red River Rivalry Experience Could Be Crucial For Longhorns vs. Sooners
Going into last year's Red River Rivalry game, Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm didn't know what his role would look like.
Starting tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was battling the injury bug and didn't know if he would be able to play. Helm embraced the challenges and had his season-high of 67 receiving yards and one touchdown in the loss to the Sooners.
Now, a senior and known leader in the locker room, Helm expects and embraces the extra work. He topped his previous season high in receiving yards when he had 98 in the Longhorn's win over Michigan. Part of the star-studded Texas receiving core, he can sometimes get lost in the hype but knows the importance of his veteran role.
One of the main areas that Helm brings experience is playing in the Red River Rivalry game. Last year, Helm's touchdown gave Texas the lead for the first time all day. Quarterback Quinn Ewers found Helm, who had been left wide open in the middle of the field with a clear path to the end zone.
"It was fourth and one we were going into on their side of the stadium," Helm said. "And so, you know, obviously everyone expects a run play, downhill run play, and got fortunate enough that they busted their coverage and just kind of slipped through wide open and the rest is history."
Though Texas was not able to hold onto its lead and ultimately lost the game on a late touchdown by the Sooners, Helm knows this team is different. Texas' receivers may be star-studded, but they lack experience in this game, something that Helm has gained through his four years at Texas.
Helm knows that his fellow receivers have played in big games and know what comes with that, but the State Fair is a different beast.
"One of the most challenging parts about this game, actually, is bringing along the young guys who haven't been a part of this," Helm said. "The transfers, obviously, they've played in big-time games as well. Isaiah Bond, coming from Alabama, playing in the Iron Bowl, playing against LSU, and these big games, these prime time games. Matt (Golden), coming from a big program like Houston, Big 12, beat a lot of great teams. I'd say the biggest challenges (are) the young guys who are new to college football, the guys that play a lot for us, so just keeping them reeled in, not letting them lash out and be emotional."
In a game where emotions are at an all-time high, it is expected of the veteran players to keep the younger players on task. No matter the rankings, Oklahoma always brings its a-game, and it's the same for Texas.
This year, Texas is ranked No. 1 going into this game for the first time since 1990. Helm and the rest of the Longhorns are seemingly up to the task of beating the Sooners, something is a challenge every year.
The Red River Rivalry game will kick of on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2:30 PM and be broadcasted on ABC.