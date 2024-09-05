3 Michigan Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas
After an offseason that saw one of the best head coaches in college football, Jim Harbaugh, heading to the NFL, one might expect a severe downturn for last year’s national champions Michigan.
In some respects, that’s true. Though new head coach Sherrone Moore was the mind behind Michigan’s best offense of the Harbaugh era, the losses of quarterback JJ McCarthy, running back Blake Corum, wide receiver Roman Wilson and almost the entire offensive line will bring a large amount of turnover to the Michigan offense.
But the defensive side of the ball is a completely different story. Though the Texas Longhorns, who face the Wolverines this Saturday in week two of the 2024 season, have a prolific offense led by quarterback Quinn Ewers and shot-calling head coach Steve Sarkisian, it may not be enough to overcome one of the best defenses in the nation.
Heading into 2024, 247Sports ranked Michigan as the best defense in the nation, even despite losing five players to the NFL draft. This same core last year gave up the fewest yards per game, as well as the fewest points per game, in the entire nation last year.
Michigan will not only have a strong defense to throw at Ewers but the backing of the raucous Big House crowd behind their backs. Looking ahead to week two, who are the players to look out for on the defensive side of the ball for the Wolverines?
No. 1 CB Will Johnson
Michigan may have the best defensive player in the entire nation with cornerback Will Johnson.
The defensive back made a name for himself late in the season with tremendous performances against Ohio State, Alabama, and Washington in the national championship game. Pro Football Focus currently has him ranked as the fourth-best player on its 2025 draft board.
Johnson started his 2024 season off with a bang, intercepting Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene in the fourth quarter, and taking it back 86 yards to seal the win for the Wolverines. Johnson's natural talent was on full display on the interception, instantly reading the screenplay and bursting forward, cutting off the pass and snatching it before star Bulldog wide receiver Jalen Moss could turn upfield and to the endzone.
Ewers will have his hands full with the Wolverines' best recruit in the last three cycles, which could cause passing game problems. Luckily for the offense, six different players had multiple receptions in week one, making it easier for Texas to keep the ball away from the ball-hawking boundary corner.
No. 2 DL Mason Graham
So Michigan has the best corner in the nation, surely they don’t also have the best defensive lineman, right?
Not only was Mason Graham noted as the best interior defensive lineman heading into the season by 247 Sports, but that same big board from PFF has him ranked higher than Johnson, being ranked the No. 2 overall player in the 2025 class.
Graham is another rising junior who was a beast at the end of the year, especially in mauling the Ohio State run game. Graham can get to the quarterback and plug up the middle of the defensive line on rushing plays, a dynamic skillset that will be a handful for the interior of Texas’ defensive line.
In the Wolverines' week one matchup, Graham helped clog the interior of the defensive line, holding Malik Sherrod, a 5.6-yards-per-carry running back in 2023, to just 24 yards on 14 attempts. Graham's force will be felt, especially alongside running mate Kenneth Grant on the interior, which could cause problems for a Texas running back struggling with depth.
No. 3 Josaiah Stewart
No singular player flashed more in week one for the Wolverines than former Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart.
Though he was potentially snubbed from a Big 10 Defensive Player of the Week award, Stewart showed Longhorn fans that the Wolverines still have players to fear off the edge, even if guys like Aidan Hutchinson and Jaylen Harrell are graduated to the professional ranks
Stewart recorded three tackles for loss and two sacks, only being topped by Iowa's Aaron Graves for the most combined TFLs and Sacks in the Big 10 in week one. Stewart is in his second year with the program and won the Team's Newcomer of the Year Award in 2023 after a successful 8.5 TFL, 5.5 sack season.
Stewart will test the likes of SEC co-offensive lineman of the week Cam Williams and projected top-ten pick Kelvin Banks off the edge, helping set up the likes of Graham and Grant to swarm the interior.