4 NFL Longhorns Cut; Jordan Whittington Earns Roster Spot
The business of the National Football League was not kind on Tuesday to many players who were asked to go see the head coach and to bring their playbook. For some, adversity brings opportunity and another door will open. For some, this will be the last time they step on a football field or strap on a helmet.
Four Texas Longhorns are hoping their fate changes on Wednesday as they were cut on Tuesday. Some players will have to wait and see if they get claimed on waivers, while some are going to be calling their agents looking to see what can happen next.
Lil'Jordan Humphrey left Texas as a much-heralded wide receiver. The Denver Broncos waived two wide receivers on Tuesday as teams cut down to 53. Humphrey, unfortunately, could not escape the Turk. He played in 41 games for the Broncos and caught 31 passes for 477 yards and six scores.
Humphrey is a candidate to make the Broncos 16-member practice squad. He will not know about that until such time the scouts and the coaches get together and see who is worthy of a second chance.
The Cleveland Browns said goodbye to running back D'Onta Foreman, another Longhorn alum who was relieved of his job on Tuesday. Freeman appeared in 52 games and totaled 2326 yards on 552 carries and scored 14 touchdowns.
Collin Johnson was cut by the Chicago Bears. The wide receiver was a fifth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He appeared in 29 games, with 30 receptions and two scores.
The final member of the Longhorn family to get cut was Caden Sterns. Sterns was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles. The safety broke into the league as a fifth-round draft choice of the Denver Broncos in 2021.
It wasn't all clouds and rain for the Longhorns on Tuesday as four players survived. Jordan Whittington, Jaylan Ford, Sam Ehlinger, and Moro Ojomo all made their respective rosters.
Ehlinger has been a member of the Indianapolis Colts since 2021. He will serve as the third-string quarterback behind Anthony Richardson and journeyman Joe Flacco.