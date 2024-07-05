Longhorns Country

4-Star Texas Defensive Line Commit Brandon Brown Flips to LSU

The Texas Longhorns lost a key recruit in four-star defensive lineman Brandon Brown on Thursday

Matt Galatzan

Brandon Brown of Eau Gallie forces a bad pass from Titusville QB Josiah Allen during their 2023 football kickoff classic game Friday, August 18, 2023. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
The Texas Longhorns had been gaining momentum on the recruiting trail over the last few weeks, landing 10 commitments since the start of April alone.

However that momentum came to a halt on Thursday with the loss of five-star receiver Dakorien Moore.

And on, on Friday, they suffered another major loss, with four-star Eau Gallie (Melbourne, FL) defensive lineman Brandon Brown, flipping his commitment to the LSU Tigers.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 286 pounds, Brown was originally the third commitment of the 2025 class for the Longhorns, joining quarterback KJ Lacey, and tight end Emaree Winston.

Now, he heads to Baton Rouge, where he will be coached by former Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis, who moved to LSU during this offseason.

Brandon Brow
Brown, who had been committed to the program since December, is projected as an interior defensive line prospect - making the loss even harder to swallow for the Horns.

Without Brown in the class, the Horns now hold precisely zero defensive tackle commits for the 2025 class, after pulling in just two in the 2024 cycle. They have also come up short for multiple prospects in this class, including four-star California product Josiah Sharma, who committed to Oregon, and four-star Lufkin native Zion Williams, who pledged to LSU.

Brown currently ranks as the No. 331 player nationally, the No. 27 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 46 player in Florida per the On3 industry ranking.

He is considered a composite four-star recruit and is ranked as such by On3 and Rivals.com. He also ranks as a three-star prospect per 247Sports and ESPN, respectively.

