Longhorns Country

'Staying in Texas!' 4-Star Edge Rusher Smith Orogbo Commits to Longhorns

Matt Galatzan

The Texas Longhorns 2025 recruiting class is beginning to take shape.

Heading into Monday, the Longhorns had landed seven commitments since the start of May, and three in the month of June alone.

And on the first day of July, they added another one, with four-star Alief Hastings (Houston, TX) defensive end/edge rusher Smith Orogbo committing to the program.

'We Staying in Texas," Orogbo told On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Orogbo picked the Horns over over Oklahoma, Houston, SMU, Texas Tech and Washington.

Currently, Orogbo ranks as the No. 95 overall player in the nation, the No. 13 edge rusher, and the No. 16 player in the state of Texas, per the On3 Industry Ranking, which is a composite of the rankings from the four major recruiting services.

Texas hosted Orogbo over the weekend of June 14 and has made a strong case for the 6A First Team All-District Defensive End. Orogbo visited Oklahoma for his final official visit on June 21, but ultimately, the Horns were able to hold serve and secure his commitment. He also took an official visit to Texas Tech on June 7, Washington on May 31, and SMU on May 17.

Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 220 pounds, Orogbo finished his junior campaign with 73 Tackles, 17 Tackles for Loss, seven Sacks, and two Forced Fumbles.

Orogbo is now the second edge rusher to join the Longhorns in the 2025 class, joining four-star Lance Jackson, and the third overall defensive lineman alongside four-star defensive tackle Brandon Brown.

