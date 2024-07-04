Longhorns Country

5-Star Texas Longhorns WR Target Dakorien Moore Sets Commitment Date

The college decision for five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore will finally be revealed on July 4. Where do the Longhorns stand?

Matt Galatzan

Dakorien Moore on his Texas official visit
Dakorien Moore on his Texas official visit / Dakorien Moore on X
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns have been trending on the recruiting trail as of late, but have yet to lock down a five-star recruit in the 2025 class.

However, that could all change on July 4.

According to reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, five-star Duncanville (TX) wide receiver Dakorien Moore - who is arguably the biggest target on the Longhorns 2025 board - is set to make his college commitment on Thursday.

After decommitting from the LSU Tigers last month, Moore is now deciding among an elite group that includes Texas, Oregon, and Ohio State. LSU is also still very much in the mix despite his decommitment. 

Moore is coming off of his official visit to Austin on June 14, and also took trips to Oregon on June 21, LSU on June 7, and Ohio State on May 31.

As it stands, 247 Sports and On3 both project him to stay home in the Lone Star State, and end up with the Longhorns.

The Duncanville product is also a former teammate of current Longhorns Collin Simmons, Alex January and Cameron Williams, helping them to win a state championship in 2022.

Last season, Moore had 71 catches for 1,523 yards and 18 touchdowns. In his career, he has 130 catches for 2,653 yards and 29 touchdowns in three total seasons.

He's currently a consensus five-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 3 player nationally, No. 1 wide receiver, and No. 1 player in the state of Texas. He is also the consensus No. 1 receiver in the country per all four major recruiting services. 

The eyes of Texas will now be watching closely as Moore’s decision looms. 

