A Fresh Start In The Big 12: Game Predictions for Texas vs. Texas Tech

The staff of LonghornsCountry.com gives their predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders

The Texas Longhorns are back on track after a 58-0 drubbing of Rice last Saturday, now it's on to Big 12 play.

Steve Sarkisian's first conference test comes in Austin on Saturday when the Texas Tech Raider Raiders come to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Can they off to the right start with their conference slate?

On Monday we gave a look at the program as a whole. On Tuesday, you met the offense, and the next day, you met the defense. Thursday came and Longhorn Country went behind enemy lines to discuss Red Raiders Football with Phil Mayer of Red Raiders Nation.

Now it's time for the Longhorns Country staff to make their game predictions for when Texas returns to DKR against Texas Tech.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

Texas is coming off of a nice win over Rice. Unfortunately, that win didn't tell us very much about what issues this team has fixed after the Arkansas Debacle. Casey Thompson seems to be the answer so far, but this will be his biggest test as a college QB. Texas wins, but it's close.

Texas 41 Texas Tech 37

Cole Thompson - Columnist/Editor

The scary part about the Red Raiders is they're playing a more balanced attack passing in Year 3 of the Matt Wells era. Tyler Shough still leads the Big 12 in passing yards, and he's yet to throw for over 35 pass attempts in an outing.

Casey Thompson needs to spread the ball out more. Last week against Rice Xavier Worthy recorded seven of the 17 completions on the evening. with only one other player recording more than one catch. Tech, which ranks last in pass defense, likely will be double covering the freshman, leaving names like Jordan Whittington and Kelvontay Dixon wide open.

Last season, the two schools combined for nearly 120 points. It'll be closer to 75 with the Horns winning at home.

Texas 41, Texas Tech 30

Tomer Barazani - Staff Writer

This game will come down to which Tyler Sough shows up. He has been good in some games and not so good in others. Along with an inconsistent offensive line for Texas, this could be a dangerous matchup for the Longhorns. Nevertheless, with Casey Thompson leading the way, I expect the Longhorns to win in pretty convincing fashion.

Texas 27, Texas Tech 18

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Texas always seems to have issues with Texas Tech. It's an underrated rivalry. Last year the game ping-ponged back and forth before Texas won. The Longhorns' QB issues, at least right now, worry me a bit. But Tech's defense doesn't seem like it will be much better than it was a year ago. Hand the ball to the backs and let them run wild.

Texas 33 Texas Tech 26.



Zach Dimmitt - Staff Writer

Texas’ miraculous 63-56 overtime win vs Texas Tech last season saw both offenses score at will in typical Big 12 fashion. Despite Tech’s QB addition of experienced Oregon transfer Tyler Shough, Texas DC Pete Kwiatkowski’s 4-2-5 scheme with an extra DB will limit any high scoring through the air this time around.



Even though the Red Raiders are returning most of the same starters on defense from last season, they gave up 186.4 rushing ypg in 2020. Bijan Robinson will have his way in what should be a smooth start to conference play for the Horns.



Texas 41 Texas Tech: 24

Who will win the matchup? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

