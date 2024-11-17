Alfred Collins Feels Confident in Texas Longhorns Defense After Arkansas Win
Alfred Collins was part of the Texas Longhorns team that played in Fayetteville in 2021 and fell to the Razorbacks 40-21. Three years later, Collins recorded seven tackles, two for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.
In the fourth quarter, as Texas led 20-10, Collins slapped the ball away from Arkansas freshman receiver CJ Brown. Michael Taaffe pounced on the loose ball and possession was back to the Longhorn offense with 6:55 left on the clock.
“Man, I just wanted to keep the ball back to the offense,” Collins said. “Do what I gotta do.”
This play was crucial to guarantee the Longhorns would come out on top this time, and Razorback fans would be silenced in the stands rather than storming the field.
“Man, I’ll never forget that game. That was an eye-opening game,” Collins said. “We had to show that we’re the best defense in the nation. So I feel like we did. I don’t want to lose to them again. No.”
Five years into his Texas career, Collins might be having his best season to finish off strong. He's tallied 35 tackles and 12 sacks this year and this game marked his best performance.
“I mean, Alfred Collins, what a game,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said, praising his veteran defender.
With Texas heading into the final stretch of the season, with Kentucky and Texas A&M left in the regular season and the College Football Playoff, Collins' collegiate career will soon come to an end. His motivation is high, but not just for his own good.
“I’m gonna give my all every week,” Collins said. “I love these guys, everybody in the organization, the whole team. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
