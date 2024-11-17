Longhorns Country

Alfred Collins Feels Confident in Texas Longhorns Defense After Arkansas Win

Senior defensive lineman Alfred Collins revealed what was going on in his mind before making a game-changing play in the fourth quarter.

Isa Almeida

Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) in the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Alfred Collins (95) in the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-Imagn Images / Brett Patzke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Alfred Collins was part of the Texas Longhorns team that played in Fayetteville in 2021 and fell to the Razorbacks 40-21. Three years later, Collins recorded seven tackles, two for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.

In the fourth quarter, as Texas led 20-10, Collins slapped the ball away from Arkansas freshman receiver CJ Brown. Michael Taaffe pounced on the loose ball and possession was back to the Longhorn offense with 6:55 left on the clock.

“Man, I just wanted to keep the ball back to the offense,” Collins said. “Do what I gotta do.”

This play was crucial to guarantee the Longhorns would come out on top this time, and Razorback fans would be silenced in the stands rather than storming the field.

“Man, I’ll never forget that game. That was an eye-opening game,” Collins said. “We had to show that we’re the best defense in the nation. So I feel like we did. I don’t want to lose to them again. No.”

Five years into his Texas career, Collins might be having his best season to finish off strong. He's tallied 35 tackles and 12 sacks this year and this game marked his best performance.

“I mean, Alfred Collins, what a game,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said, praising his veteran defender.

With Texas heading into the final stretch of the season, with Kentucky and Texas A&M left in the regular season and the College Football Playoff, Collins' collegiate career will soon come to an end. His motivation is high, but not just for his own good.

“I’m gonna give my all every week,” Collins said. “I love these guys, everybody in the organization, the whole team. I wouldn’t be here without them.”

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Texas Longhorns In For Major Challenge With Arkansas QB Taylen Green

MORE: Steve Sarkisian Gives Praise to Young Texas Longhorns Players

MORE: 4-Star CB Graceson Littleton Commits to Texas Longhorns

MORE: Steve Sarkisian Has Blunt Message For Texas Longhorns Schedule Detractors

MORE: Texas Longhorns List Two Players as Doubtful vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Published
Isa Almeida
ISA ALMEIDA

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

Home/News